

Dan Sliva Maryland at the start of the Marine Corps Marathon. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

As the partial government shutdown stretches into its second month, some Washington area runners are starting to feel the squeeze. The shutdown has already caused the postponement of at least two local races on federal land and event organizers say more are in jeopardy if President Trump and Congress can’t soon hammer out a deal.

The D.C. Road Runners Club was informed this week by the National Park Service that it could not stage its MLK 20-kilometer race or its JFK 5-kilometer race, both scheduled for Saturday at the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal. The club informed runners and volunteers Thursday the event would be rescheduled for a date after the government reopens.

“We filed timely permit requests. The core staff at the Park Service that’s still operating told us the permits were revoked and we were not to conduct the races,” said Ben Richter, club president.

Messages and emails seeking comment from the National Park Service were not immediately returned.

The race marked the second event the D.C. Road Runners had to postpone this month. The Al Lewis 10-miler was scheduled for Jan. 12 at East Potomac Park but was also delayed because the course is on federal land. Organizers plan to reschedule.

The events are part of the club’s winter race series and typically attract 200 or so runners, Richter said.

“We recognize these are a relatively small inconvenience compared with what most of the government workers are going through,” he said.

This is considered a particularly slow time on the race calendar for Washington-area runners, though there are small community events scheduled for most weekends. Only those staged on federal lands or requiring federal government resources appear to be at risk of cancellation.

The Potomac Valley Track Club has long planned for its By George 5- and 10-kilometer races to take place Feb. 16 at East Potomac Park. Craig Chasse, the club president, said race organizers are expecting the shutdown to hinder plans, if it continues, and they’re already looking for alternative locations.

Accounting for the government being open is a wrinkle with which local race organizers are plenty familiar. Pacers Running had a 5- and 15-kilometer event that was endangered last month until Congress approved a two-week funding extension, temporarily staving off the shutdown and allowing the race to go off without a hitch. Lisa Reeves, Pacers’ senior events director, is already working on a contingency plan for the group’s 5- and 10-kilometer race — the St. Pat’s Run — in March, a course that cuts through West Potomac Park alongside the Mall.

The group stages five events annually that hinge on the federal government being open and operational.

“Unfortunately, we find ourselves dealing with shutdowns annually,” Reeves said, “so for me it’s just another part of my event planning these days, which is sad.”

The D.C. Road Runners Club is holding its breath over its biggest winter event, the George Washington Birthday Marathon and Relay, on Feb. 17 in Greenbelt. The course winds through both the USDA’s Agricultural Research Center and Greenbelt Park, which is managed by the National Park Service. The race serves as a Boston Marathon qualifier and attracts 350 or so runners. Richter said the race organizers applied for a permit in November but are still awaiting approval.

The club’s winter series consists of eight races, six of which take place on land controlled by National Park Service. Two of those events are slated for March and would also be in jeopardy if what is already the longest government shutdown in U.S. history drags out that long.

“The races are fun activities for us but of course nothing prevents runners from putting on shoes and going out,” Richter said. “We have several training groups that continue to operate throughout the winter. They provide the group running and camaraderie at a slightly slower pace than the races.”

Ray Pugsley, owner of Potomac River Running Store, said the shutdown’s impact can be felt across the running community, as furloughed workers who have now missed two paychecks make tough decisions about how to spend their time and money.

“We can clearly see that people are being careful in how they’re spending their dollars,” Pugsley said. “ … People are being careful. Even if you make a decent salary, you don’t know how long this goes. So do they go out to dinner, go to the movies, buy some running shoes?"

