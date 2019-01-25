

Reid Travis, left, and Keldon Johnson of Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This first half of the season produced a rarity: Kentucky mostly out of the college basketball spotlight. That will end Saturday when the Wildcats play host to Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

That’s not to say Kentucky has been starving for attention; that would be comical. But the Wildcats have gone about their business for much of the year without quite the same level of hoopla as usual, and it’s not hard to guess why.

For starters, as much as Duke’s 118-84 demolition of John Calipari’s team on the season’s opening night launched Zion Williamson into the national consciousness, it couldn’t help but depress buzz about Kentucky.

[Barry Svrluga: Williamson is bringing the thunder]

The Wildcats then proceeded to win seven in a row at home … only to lose to a revamped Seton Hall team in New York in their second trip outside of Lexington. Needless to say, Kentucky didn’t exactly accomplish much in the first five weeks of the season.

And for those who believe both that perception is reality and that television controls perception, there’s the matter that this Kentucky team is unusual in that every game isn’t a two-hour commercial for the ESPN’s NBA draft coverage. Sure, freshmen Keldon Johnson and Ashton Hagans appear on their way to the first round in June, with Johnson a good candidate to extend Kentucky’s presence in the lottery to 10 consecutive years. But it isn’t a roster that will dominate draft night.

That doesn’t mean it isn’t good.

Ever since the Seton Hall loss — and guard Quade Green’s transfer departure last month — Kentucky is 8-1. A team that did little to distinguish itself early on, partially because of limited opportunities and partially because of performance, has upended North Carolina, Louisville, Auburn and Mississippi State. Only one of those high-end victories came at home.

It sits at No. 21 in KenPom.com’s adjusted offensive efficiency rankings, which is perfectly fine. It is No. 11 in adjusted defensive efficiency, which is exceptionally promising based on recent history: Calipari’s had four teams at Kentucky finish in the top 10 in defensive efficiency. The 2010 team (No. 6) made the Elite Eight. The 2012 team (No. 7) won the national title. The 2015 team (No. 1) was undefeated until falling in the Final Four. The 2017 team (No. 7) advanced to the Elite Eight.

Pretty good company.

It isn’t an old team by any stretch, but there is some experience up front. Graduate transfer Reid Travis has provided a stable post presence since arriving from Stanford. Sophomore forward P.J. Washington is enjoying a solid season, averaging 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Toss in the work of Johnson and Tyler Herro on the wings, and Kentucky (15-3) is a team on the right trajectory and unlikely to sputter with a four-game slide like it did last February.

It doesn’t mean the Wildcats will beat Kansas (though they very well may).

It doesn’t mean they’ll win the SEC (also very much a possibility).

It doesn’t mean they’ll raise a national title banner.

But they will be relevant in the next couple months. There’s just too much going right for Kentucky, especially on defense, for it not to be.

A few other stray SEC/Big 12 Challenge thoughts …

Iowa State vs. Mississippi is a far better game than anyone would have guessed in the offseason.

Last season, the Cyclones finished last in the Big 12 and Mississippi finished last in the SEC. It was only natural for the league offices and TV executives to pair the two and hope no one paid much attention.

But Iowa State (14-5) has surged back into the middle of the standings behind Virginia transfer Marial Shayok, the Big 12′s leading scorer at 19.8 points per game. Steady freshman guard Tyrese Haliburton has limited miscues and sophomore Lindell Wigginton has returned from injury as the Cyclones have knocked off both Kansas and Texas Tech.

As for the Rebels (14-4), they have been invigorated by the addition of Coach Kermit Davis (the architect of Middle Tennessee’s strong run in recent years). With victories over Auburn and Mississippi State to their credit, they’ve played a role in elevating a matchup that began as an afterthought.

West Virginia vs. Tennessee is a far worse game than anyone would have guessed in the offseason.

Whoever said scheduling is an inexact science might have had this game in mind. Tennessee, 17-1 and No. 1 in the nation, has more than lived up to its billing as one of the two or three most promising teams in the SEC behind Grant Williams, a candidate for national player of the year.

West Virginia … has not done the same in the Big 12. The Mountaineers landed a No. 5 seed or better in each of the last four NCAA tournaments. But their defense has collapsed in the post-Jevon Carter era and they sit at 9-10. Only once in the previous 15 seasons had West Virginia been under .500 this late in a season (in 2012-13, when it finished 13-19).

Besides the Kansas-Kentucky winner, Arkansas has the most to gain in this event.

The Razorbacks (11-7) halted a four-game slide with a victory over Missouri on Wednesday, but they haven’t done much of note to date (0-4 against Quadrant 1, with a defeat of reeling Indiana their most significant accomplishment). A victory at Texas Tech — a tough slog, to be sure — would be a major boost for Mike Anderson’s team.

Others whose postseason profiles could be helped: The winners of the Alabama-Baylor and Florida-TCU games.

Read more:

Dogs and cats, living together: Bill Walton’s ‘Ghostbusters’ claim apparently is true

Maryland basketball has started and finished games like a turtle

Bracketology: Wild card in Big Ten’s bid for 10 NCAA tournament berths is . . . Rutgers!?