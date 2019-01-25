

Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon talks with his team during a second-half timeout against Hofstra. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

By the time the Maryland Terrapins played five minutes against Indiana earlier this month, they had dug a 12-point hole. It was their largest deficit at that point in a game this season but hardly their first slow start. That showing in College Park marked the sixth consecutive game the Terps trailed after five minutes of play, with those early deficits averaging 6.5 points.

“We’ve got to start games better,” Coach Mark Turgeon said two days after the Indiana game. “We can’t be digging holes like that every game and expect to come back against really good teams.”

So then, when Maryland faced Wisconsin a few days later, the Terps finally led after five minutes of play, this time by six points. The problem, however, came when Terps let the Badgers outscore them by 14 points in the game’s final 10 minutes, turning what was shaping up to be a blowout into a game Maryland barely survived.

“Everybody’s saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got to start games better,’ ” Turgeon said afterward. “I mean, I would rather finish them better, right? Come on. Now everybody’s going to say we’ve got to finish the game better.”

But both the first minutes and the final minutes of games have been where Maryland is at its worst this season. While shooting percentages from the field and the foul line remain relatively consistent throughout the game, turnovers become more of an issue in the final five minutes of each half.

Through 20 games, the Terps (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) have been outscored in the first five minutes by an average of half a point — a seemingly negligible amount, but if extrapolated over a full game it would put their average scoring margin in the bottom 20 percent of all Division I teams. In Big Ten play, which will continue Saturday against Illinois (5-14, 1-7) at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Terps have trailed by an average of nearly a full point in the first five minutes and by another point in the following five minutes.

Games have ended in similar fashion, with Maryland being outscored by an average of about one point in all games and by less than half a point in conference games. During every other five-minute period, Maryland manages to not create a deficit.

Maryland’s average outcome this season is a 10-point win, so if the team performed at the same level throughout the game, Maryland would have a 1.25-point advantage in each five-minute period. Instead, Maryland digs a small hole, then uses the next five minutes to even the margin back to where it was when the game tipped off.

The Terps have managed to avoid the same problem coming out of halftime. Turgeon said the team has done “some different things” during the break. Before Monday’s loss at Michigan State, which broke a seven-game winning streak, Maryland had gone five straight games without being outscored in the first five minutes of the second half.

The late-game scoring woes are inflated a bit by poor finishes in a couple games when all 15 members of the team played. Against Mount St. Mary’s, a 92-77 win on Nov. 17, the Terps let the visitors outscore them by 17 points in the final 10 minutes. (“Ten years ago, I would have lost my mind,” Turgeon said after the game.) The following game, a 104-67 rout of visiting Marshall, the Terps gave the Thundering Herd a seven-point advantage in the last five minutes, but that carries little weight when a team is up by more than 30 points.

On top of letting opponents outscore them late, the Terps have accumulated more turnovers in the final five minutes of play than in any other period. Maryland averages about 13 turnovers a game, and 2.2 of those come during the last five minutes. (If turnovers were distributed evenly across the game, there’d be about 1.6 per five minutes.)

Against Radford, Maryland committed four turnovers in the game’s final five minutes, and in the following game against Nebraska, the Terps nearly lost thanks to three late turnovers. But in the six most recent matchups, Maryland has averaged just 1.3 turnovers in that final portion of the game, and the overall number of turnovers continues to go down, too.

“The games we had lost, we had not performed well in the last six minutes, whether it was fouling too much or turning the ball over or missing free throws,” Turgeon said. “ . . . We did that in the Nebraska game, too. But we were still able to win, so we learned a valuable lesson. Since then, we've been much smarter and much better in those situations on both ends of the floor.”

The difference in these early and late periods hasn’t come from cold stretches. Maryland shoots about 45.7 percent from the field in the first five minutes and 46.7 percent in the final five minutes, which are both right on target with the team’s overall percentage of 47.0. free throw shooting isn’t vastly different in these periods either.

It’s just that in the one metric that matters — whether you score more than your opponent — Maryland doesn’t get off to an optimal start.

“I won’t make too much of it,” Turgeon said, when asked about slow starts earlier this month. “But I’ll tell our guys, it’s a 40-minute game and you’ve got to come out on top in the end.”

