The Golden State Warriors knew they would not be visiting the White House to celebrate their 2018 NBA title on their annual trip to Washington this week. They hadn’t done so last year in recognition of their 2017 championship, with Stephen Curry saying he wouldn’t have met with President Trump even if invited and Trump then withdrawing any invitation that may or may not have existed.

Instead, the Warriors met with the White House’s previous resident, on Thursday paying a visit to former president Barack Obama at his Washington office ahead of their game that night against the Wizards.

According to ESPN’s Nick Friedell, a Warriors security official named Tony Banks posted a picture of the team with Obama on Instagram but then deleted it, though Golden State forward Draymond Green then put it up on his own Instagram page.

“It was amazing,” Warriors forward Kevin Durant said after Thursday night’s game, a 126-118 Warriors win.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that the meeting was set up by Curry, who has become a golfing buddy of Obama’s over the years. But the two-time NBA most valuable player played coy when asked about it.

“I have no idea,” he said with a smirk.

Said Green: “It was good. A private team meeting, team event, it was good.”

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr also was asked about the meeting after Thursday night’s game but declined to comment much on it, other than saying he wasn’t part of the group that visited Obama but was “happy” that his team met with the former president.

Steve Kerr “happy” the Warriors players met with President Obama. But Kerr declined to talk any further pic.twitter.com/YQYNcq8nHi — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 25, 2019

Curry and Green also had a postgame chat with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. representative from San Francisco:

Steph and Nancy pic.twitter.com/TplYpDMeCg — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 25, 2019

