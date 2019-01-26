The coolest story out of NHL all-star weekend so far? It wasn’t anything an NHL player did.
Kendall Coyne Schofield, a member of the U.S. women’s national Team, on Friday night became the first woman to compete in the NHL’s skills competition when she filled in for Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in the fastest skater event.
MacKinnon was out with a bruised foot, according to NHL.com.
Coyne Schofield, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics, was, well, very fast. She didn’t win (Edmonton’s Connor McDavid did, again), but still. It was a pretty rad moment.
Here, see for yourself:
Here is the list of results, via NHL.com, as well as some reactions and video from the event:
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: 13.378
- Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres: 13.582
- Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders: 13.780
- Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars: 13.914
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks: 13.930
- Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets: 14.152
- Kendall Coyne Schofield, U.S. Women’s National Team: 14.346
- Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes: 14.526
