

Kendall Coyne Schofield, a member of U.S. women’s hockey team, became the first woman to compete in the NHL's skills competition during its annual all-star weekend. (Ben Margot/AP Photo)

The coolest story out of NHL all-star weekend so far? It wasn’t anything an NHL player did.

Kendall Coyne Schofield, a member of the U.S. women’s national Team, on Friday night became the first woman to compete in the NHL’s skills competition when she filled in for Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in the fastest skater event.

MacKinnon was out with a bruised foot, according to NHL.com.

It would be my honor! I’ll get to the rink as fast as I can! #NHLAllStar #HockeyIsForEveryone https://t.co/D0FyiQ1uZM — Kendall Coyne Schofield (@KendallCoyne) January 25, 2019

LOVE this. Fastest Skater at NHL All Star participants: Atkinson, Barzal , Eichel, Heiskanen, Keller, McDavid, Pettersson and.... Kendall Coyne of the USWNT.



Coyne put up a 14.226 in yesterday's testing. Fresh off a five hour flight, with no warmup. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 25, 2019

Nathan McKinnon idea leads to Kendall Coyne Schofield being named in the Fastest Skating contest #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/ikqk0F4vwU — Women's Sports Highlights (@WSportHilites) January 26, 2019

Coyne Schofield, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics, was, well, very fast. She didn’t win (Edmonton’s Connor McDavid did, again), but still. It was a pretty rad moment.

Here, see for yourself:

Here is the list of results, via NHL.com, as well as some reactions and video from the event:

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: 13.378

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres: 13.582

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders: 13.780

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars: 13.914

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks: 13.930

Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets: 14.152

Kendall Coyne Schofield, U.S. Women’s National Team: 14.346

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes: 14.526

14.346 for Kendall Coyne. Huge ovation, players banging sticks on the boards. #NHLAllStar — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 26, 2019

I HAVENT BEEN THIS EXCITED SINCE THE GOLD MEDAL GAME https://t.co/ncjQ9Bvn4y — Hannah Bevis (@Hannah_Bevis1) January 26, 2019

