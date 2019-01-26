

Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (Adam Hunger/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The Maryland Terrapins visited Madison Square Garden on Saturday needing a game to remind themselves of what they’d become during the seven-game winning streak that Michigan State had snapped in their previous game. Instead, they let a first-half lead slip away with turnovers and long stretches without made field goals.

Illinois tied the game with 5:21 to go, then, after a Terps turnover, jumped ahead with Tevian Jones’s three-pointer. From the point the Illini tied the game, the Terps turned over the ball seven times and had to desperately foul to no avail in their second straight defeat, 78-67.

Illinois, which entered the game having lost seven of its past eight, outscored Maryland 25-10 in the last 8:39 of the game. Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon got a technical foul late in the game, a fitting conclusion to a frustrating loss against a team that came to New York having earned only one Big Ten win.

Led by Bruno Fernando with 19 points and 10 rebounds, the Terps (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) had three players score in double figures, but that could not outweigh the miscues, including 21 turnovers that Illinois turned into scored 27 points.

The Illini took the lead when they hit four straight three-pointers just after the halftime break. Maryland responded with three-pointers of its own, first from Jalen Smith and then from fellow freshman Aaron Wiggins, to reclaim the lead for the next six minutes. But the Illini simply outplayed Maryland in the second half, shooting 50 percent from the field and making 16 of 17 free throws after intermission.

The Terps led by five with nine minutes to play, but fell apart down the stretch.

Even though the Illini (6-14, 2-7) had just five wins entering this game, they had played the fourth-toughest schedule in the nation according to KenPom.com, which ranked them No. 99 nationally. Four of their losses before Saturday’s had come against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

At times in the second half, Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon went with a four-guard lineup, but that did not solve Maryland’s issues.

Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with a game-high 20 points, followed by fellow freshman Jones, who scored 18 off the bench. Jones’s season total before Saturday’s game was just 28 points.

Maryland had four stretches of at least four minutes without a field goal, with two coming in each half. In the second half, the Terps had just three field goals in the last 12 minutes of play, and one of those came after Illinois had already secured the win.

Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. has historically performed well against Illinois, and he did so again with 18 points on 4-for-10 shooting with five assists before he fouled out with 24 seconds left and the outcome essentially decided. Cowan’s highest-scoring games as a freshman and the sophomore both came against Illinois. He scored 27 points with six assists vs. the Illini last year and reached his season-best of 19 points in Champaign as a freshman.

Like his Terps teammates, Smith came to New York needing a bounce-back game, and the freshman quickly improved upon his most recent outing. By the first media timeout with 13:36 remaining in the first half, Smith already had seven points on 3-for-3 shooting with five rebounds and an assist. Fewer than three minutes into the game he had outscored his six-point showing earlier this week against No. 6 Michigan State. Smith slowed down, though, after his early burst and finished with 11 points and seven rebounds

The Terps struggled late in the first half, committing three turnovers in the final four minutes after turning the ball over the same number of times in the first 16 minutes of play. The Illini offense capitalized, going on a 9-0 run in the last couple minutes of the first half before Cowan hit a pair of free throws to give Maryland the final points of the half. Maryland was also hurt by a couple no-calls when Cowan seemed to be hit on missed shots.

Just before that late stretch, the Terps had led by 11 after a three-pointer by Wiggins with 5:35 left, but they didn’t hit another field goal in the half and headed to the locker room with a 34-30 advantage. The struggles Maryland began to run into in the first half carried over into the second as the Illini climbed ahead.

