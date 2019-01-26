The Washington Redskins have hired Brian Angelichio as tight ends coach as Coach Jay Gruden continues to tinker with his staff this offseason.

The team announced the decision Friday night. The contract with former tight ends coach Wes Phillips had expired, according to team spokesperson Tony Wyllie.

On Thursday, The Washington Post also reported that the team had hired Ray Horton as defensive backs coach.

[Redskins hire Ray Horton as defensive backs coach]

Angelichio spent the last three seasons coaching tight ends in Green Bay. Before joining the Packers, he directed the tight ends in Cleveland (2014-15) and Tampa Bay (2012-13). The 46-year old was part of the staff shake-up in Green Bay after Matt LaFleur replaced Mike McCarthy. Former Falcons offensive assistant Justin Outten was hired to coach tight ends for the Packers.

Phillips is the son of Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who recently joked that Wes is a young offensive mind who knows Rams Coach Sean McVay, thus making him qualified to be a head coach candidate.

[DeAngelo Hall says he interviewed to be Redskins’ DB coach, was offered same job at Maryland]

This isn’t the first time this postseason a coach has traded sides between these organizations. Former longtime Washington inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti took the same position in Green Bay last week. The Redskins have yet to fill that hole.

Read more on the Washington Redskins:

Redskins fans are furious with Bruce Allen, and that’s just how Dan Snyder likes it

At Senior Bowl, Drew Lock, Trace McSorley among those on Redskins' radar

D.J. Swearinger says Redskins ‘will never win big’ with Jay Gruden as coach