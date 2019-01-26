

Coach Sean McVay said Friday that the fine imposed on cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman will not be a distraction heading into Super Bowl LIII. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was not flagged for his helmet-to-helmet hit against New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis late in Sunday’s NFC championship game. But despite the lack of a penalty on the play, the NFL decided to fine him $26,739 for the illegal hit, the NFL Network reported.

The hit came late in the fourth quarter of the conference championship game with the game tied, when Robey-Coleman collided with Lewis while the ball was still in the air. Officials did not call pass interference on the play nor did they call a personal foul for the helmet-to-helmet contact. The Saints lost in overtime, 26-23, sparking outrage directed at the NFL and its officiating.

In a news conference Saturday, though, Rams Coach Sean McVay minimized any impact the non-calls, and the subsequent fine, may have on the team as it prepares for Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, when L.A. will face off against the New England Patriots.

“These are things that come up every week,” McVay said, “where in a lot of instances, sometimes it goes unreported if a player gets fined based on the way that the league office sees some of the things that take place during the course of the game. Unfortunately, sometimes that’s just kind of common nature that you go through week-in and week-out. But no, we’re certainly not going to allow that to become a distraction.”

McVay said that the Rams will not levy any further discipline against Robey-Coleman.

Robey-Coleman himself admitted after the game that the play should have been a penalty. “Oh, hell yeah. That was P.I.,” Robey-Coleman said after reviewing the play.

On Monday, McVay downplayed the missed call, pointing to another non-call that could have changed the course of the game when Saints linebacker A.J. Klein grasped the face mask of Rams quarterback Jared Goff late in the game but wasn’t penalized.

“I’m not going to sit here and say there clearly wasn’t a little bit of contact before that ball actually arrived,” McVay said. “But whether he catches it or not, there’s a lot of things that go into that. . . . I feel bad for when it occurred in the framework of the game, but I thought [Saints Coach] Sean [Payton] said it best: There’s a lot of other opportunities, and there’s a lot of things that do dictate and determine the outcome of the game.”

“When you slow it down, clearly you can see some of the things that took place,” McVay added. “If you want to do that on every single play, though, there’s a lot of instances. You want to slow some things down with a face mask on Goff, some different things. What we try to do a good job of understanding is that it is an imperfect game.”

Clear missed facemask on Jared Goff’s scramble pic.twitter.com/WQVLP16TPp — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 20, 2019

The outrage elicited by the missed pass-interference call from Saints fans was instant and has spread all the way from New Orleans to Capitol Hill.

“The NFL thinks its biggest problem is CTE? No, it’s the officiating!” said Saints radio host Krisitian Garic during his postgame show. A New Orleans-based attorney filed a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming the missed call caused season ticket holders “mental anguish and emotional trauma” and “loss of enjoyment of life.” And a Saints fan paid for seven billboards in Atlanta, site of this year’s Super Bowl, with statements such as “NFL BLEAUX IT!” “SAINTS GOT ROBBED,” “NFL SCREW’D DAT” and “GOODELL KNEW DAT.”

Hours before Congress agreed to temporarily end the government shutdown, Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), took his frustrations from the NFC Championship to the Senate floor, declaring to his colleagues that “The state of Louisiana is outraged because of what happened in the Superdome last Sunday,” and presenting posters featuring a photo of the play and the cover of the New Orleans Times-Picayune with the headline “REFFING UNBELIEVABLE.”

"What happened in my belief, and the belief of many, was the most blatant and consequential blown call in NFL history,” Cassidy said.

Saints owner Gayle Benson issued a statement Monday, outlining her intention to “aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies to ensure no team and fan base is ever put in a similar position again.”

For now, however, the Rams are in the Super Bowl and the Saints are left wondering what could have been.

