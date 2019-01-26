

The Curry brothers, Seth, left, and Steph will compete in the NBA three-point contest during All-Star Weekend. (Steve Dykes/Associated Press)

It appears that some familial spice will be added to this year’s NBA three-point contest.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Friday that, after competing against his Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, in the 2015 and 2016 competitions, he will now face off against his young brother, Seth.

The contest will take place Feb. 16 in the brothers’ hometown of Charlotte, where their father, Dell, played 10 seasons with the Hornets. Dell has been a Hornets TV analyst since 2015.

“Just being in Charlotte, there’s a nice story line,” Steph, 30, told Wojnarowski on Friday on an episode of the writer’s podcast, “The Woj Pod.” “[Seth] was leading the league in percentage for a while. In terms of family history, my dad playing 10 years in Charlotte; being one of the original Hornets to now having the All-Star Game in Charlotte.”

Seth, whose participation was reported earlier Friday by Wojnarowski, will be competing in his first all-star competition, while this will be Steph’s sixth appearance in the All-Star Weekend competition; he won in 2015. Dell participated in the event in 1992 and 1994.

Steph trails only James Harden in three-pointers made this season, 191 to 220. Seth, a guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, is second in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage (.480), trailing only San Antonio’s Davis Bertans (.486).

“The three-point shootout will be fun with the Curry brothers,” Steph said. “I know he’s going to be gunning for me, though. That’s the problem.”

Seth may also be trying to back up his claim as to who owns the family title when it comes to long-range bombs.

“I think so,” Seth said on Fox Sports 1′s “Undisputed” last year when asked whether he’s a better shooter than his older brother. “We have our battles in the backyard. . . . I’ll say it’s 50-50 shooting games, one-on-one games. It’s good battles. It’s obviously one of the reasons I’m here today, just being able to measure myself against him in the backyard and his work ethic and things like that. He’s helped me a lot throughout my career.”

The complete list of participants has not been released by the league, but at least one more name is known: Buddy Hield, who is shooting 46.0 percent from three this season and is third in made three-pointers behind with 167.

Sacramento's Buddy Hield will participate in the 3-point shootout at All-Star weekend in Charlotte, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2019

