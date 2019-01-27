

Brenda Frese appears to be getting through to her team. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ten days ago, the Maryland women’s basketball team hit a low point.

An emotional practice in which a frustrated Coach Brenda Frese challenged her team to be more competitive and demanded that her veterans take more responsibility as leaders was followed by a bruising road loss at No. 17 Michigan State the next day.

But as a 76-56 victory at Indiana on Sunday indicates, Frese’s message just might have taken some time to sink in.

Since that 16-point loss to the Spartans on Jan. 17, Maryland (18-2, 7-2 Big Ten) has won three straight games, two of which were on the road, and moreover, Frese called Sunday’s game one of the Terps’ most complete outings this season.

“We're growing, we're growing,” Frese said. “The practice we just had coming into this game was our best practice, and I thought it transferred today. The ownership now is shifting to the players, and you can see it, you can feel it. And that's the growth we needed to have, to be quite honest, and now we need to consistently be able to sustain it.”

In front of a passionate crowd of 4,555 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Maryland succeeded at three of the things Frese has been preaching all season: They avoided one of the lulls they have been prone to slipping into this year; they sustained a high level of energy all game, which showed both on the glass (they out-rebounded Indiana 42-35, though some of that was also because of Maryland’s length) and in offensive movement (they had 15 assists on 31 made field goals); and their veterans led the way.

Junior Kaila Charles showed off her speed and smoked Indiana (16-5, 5-4) at the rim to post a new season-high with 25 points on 12-for-19 shooting without making a three-pointer and getting just one point from the free throw line. She also had a game-high 11 rebounds and was backed up by classmate Stephanie Jones, who had 20 points and five rebounds.

It was the third of Maryland’s last four games in which a veteran paced the team. Against Michigan State, the Terps’ lone senior Brianna Fraser had 22 points and at Ohio State on Thursday, Jones led the way with 20.

“For Coach to call us out saying we're not being leaders consistently, it was an awakening,” Charles said.

“Overall,” Jones added, “everybody has really stepped up, especially the upperclassmen. We collectively have really taken responsibility of, ‘Hey, we need to say something, we need to have some type of leadership, we need to get the younger ones into it and pick up our energy.’ ”

Maryland players say that uptick in energy has been just as important as veteran leadership these past three games. After a home win at Penn State a week ago, the team was rewarded for sweeping the Nittany Lions this season — they also beat Penn State in their Big Ten opener on Dec. 28 — with dessert after team dinner.

Charles joked the sugar rush carried over into the following two road games.

“It just boosted our spirits, the fact that we're getting rewarded even though that's what we're supposed to be doing — winning games,” Charles said. “ … That carried on to today. I hope they keep that going, because I think everybody loves getting dessert.”

At Indiana, the Hoosiers appeared to be the energetic ones from the get-go as the Terps struggled on offense in the first quarter but stayed competitive thanks to Charles, who scored 14 of their 20 points in the period. The offense opened up in the second quarter due to tighter defense — they held Indiana to just five points — and Frese rotating Sara Vujacic through to add another shooting threat.

It was all the Terps needed to pull away in an otherwise competitive game.

Jaelynn Penn led two Indiana players in double figures with 15 points and Bendu Yeane had 10 points, but no one could match Charles when she got going in transition, especially in the first half. The junior had 19 of her 25 points before intermission and earned a happy pat on the head from her coach when she checked out for the last time with less than two minutes to play.

“[Charles] was quicker to the ball, quicker to the glass, just making play after play for us today,” Frese said.

Austin also added two blocks to bring her total to 55, which extends the program record for most blocks by a freshman in a single season, a mark Austin broke in the last game.

“I didn’t come here just trying to break the block record, but it flows through my game,” Austin said. “Defense, as you can see on the court, it gets everybody hype . . . You just get so much emotion blocking someone’s shot. It puts fear in their eyes.”

Maryland’s rebound after the Michigan State loss was well timed for the Terrapins, who are now second in the Big Ten halfway through conference play. Maryland has two road games against ranked opponents, No. 14 Rutgers and No. 17 Iowa, on the docket in February. But after Sunday, Frese and her players agree they bounced back from their low point.

“Today was a step in the right direction,” Jones said. “We definitely did play for 40 minutes, and I’m really excited to see where we can go from there.”