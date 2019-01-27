

The Timberwolves' Ryan Saunders is the NBA's youngest head coach by more than five years. (Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The newly minted head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves wears a Fit Bit on his left wrist to track his exercise and a Whoop Band on his right wrist to monitor his sleep. While overseeing a late-January shoot-around, the longtime sneakerhead rocked Air Jordan 11s, but expressed a preference for the Jordan 3s, which were first released in 1988, when he was still a toddler.

To prepare for upcoming opponents, he watches footage from three of their previous games and digs into advanced stats and tendency data to craft his game plans. During games, he proactively calls plays and chirps at referees, and he spends timeouts eyeing reports of his team’s best and worst sets, charted diligently on an iPad by an assistant. He says his personal coaching philosophy is centered on confidence-building through “positivity, energy and positive reinforcement,” and his team comes together, after wins and losses, for what all-star center Karl-Anthony Towns calls “family time.”

Meet Ryan Saunders, 32, the NBA’s first millennial head coach.

He’s so young that he’s more than five years younger than Los Angeles Lakers Coach Luke Walton, the NBA’s second-youngest coach who, as a 1980 baby, just misses the Pew Research Center’s official classification for millennials (born between 1981 and 1996). He’s so young that more than 40 NBA players, including three Timberwolves — Luol Deng, Taj Gibson and Anthony Tolliver — are older than him. He’s so young that he graduated from high school in 2004, the same year Deng was a lottery pick. And he’s so young that he won’t be 61 — the current age of his predecessor, Tom Thibodeau — until 2047.

But Saunders insisted his personality, dedication and “familiarity” with Minnesota’s players matters more than his age.



Saunders also coached in Washington before arriving in Minnesota. (Harry How/Getty Images)

“I didn’t know that [I was the NBA’s first millennial coach],” he said, while walking across the UCLA campus to the team bus. “That’s a fun note to put in the papers, but I’ve never heard and never expect anything negative about my age. I try to do things in a professional way, the right way, and have boundaries. I can relate to the players and we can talk about music, shoes and movies because we are similar in ages. But you have to make sure you draw a line so the players know, and the coach knows as well.”

When Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and General Manager Scott Layden abruptly fired Thibodeau following a home win over the Lakers on Jan. 6, most of the basketball world was caught by surprise. Saunders was too, but he was hardly unprepared.

The Minnesota native and former Golden Gopher guard was in his ninth season as an NBA assistant coach and had learned the ins and outs of the business from his father, Flip Saunders. The elder Saunders coached more than 30 seasons in the NCAA, Continental Basketball Association and the NBA, including two stints with the Timberwolves, before dying in 2015 due to Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Flip brought Ryan to Washington in 2009 and to Minnesota in 2014, but the younger Saunders’s work ethic and obsessive focus was so respected by Wizards staffers that was he was kept on for multiple seasons after Flip was fired in 2012.

That same respect was evident from the Timberwolves, who doused Saunders with water in a jubilant celebration following his debut, a dramatic 119-117 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. During a turbulent season that featured Jimmy Butler’s holdout, the long-awaited trade of the disgruntled wing, and then Thibodeau’s firing, Saunders’s arrival has helped the franchise turn the page.

In one of his first acts, Saunders instituted a policy in which a different player each day gets to select the team’s music. During practices, he introduced rule changes to encourage higher-efficiency shot selection by doling out bonus points for corner three-pointers, drives, and possessions that included at least four passes, while subtracting points for long two-pointers. He also altered his team’s substitution patterns to better protect his players from overly taxing stretches.

By nature, Saunders is sunnier and more open than the notoriously demanding Thibodeau. While his predecessor conducted his pregame radio interviews in the privacy of his secluded office, Saunders will usually do them by the court, making himself visible and accessible to players during their warm-ups. He’s also quick to invite his assistants to hang out with him in his hotel room on the road, and his colleagues speak openly about his “big heart.”

When Saunders found out that the father of a rival team’s broadcaster had passed away in 2018, he sought out family members before a game to express his condolences. “He continues to check in with me every few weeks to see how I’m handling my dad’s loss,” said the broadcaster, who asked not to be named for his family’s privacy. “I’ve known him for a long time, but it’s not like we are best friends. He’s a legendary good guy and you can tell the Timberwolves know he’s all in with them.”

Buy-in ultimately makes or breaks all NBA coaches, but especially the interims. Look no further than the Chicago Bulls, where Jim Boylen’s “shock and awe” tough guy approach has produced forlorn body language and a string of ugly losses since he took over in early December.

For now, Saunders appears to have captured the room. Minnesota is 5-4 in his first nine games, still within striking distance of the playoffs in the West despite recent injuries to Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague. “Whether they come out and say it or not, the guys are way happier with Ryan than they were with Thibs,” said one team source.

Most importantly, Towns, the franchise player, appears joyful and hungry. At shoot-around, he bounded across the court to put his arm around Saunders and interrupt an interview. “Let’s talk about the high 51 screen that Derrick Rose set for Karl Towns in Phoenix,” Towns said, a wide smile across his face. “Tell the reporter all about that. That was a hell of a draw up.”

Saunders shifted nervously and laughed, then explained how he called for a pick-and-roll that inverted the traditional roles by deploying Rose, a point guard, as the screen-setter and empowering the 7-foot Towns as the freewheeling ballhandler. “Karl obviously loved that,” Saunders cracked.



Minnesota's franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns is playing with greater joy. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

Their partnership has coaxed greater scoring production from Towns, who is averaging 25 points and 12 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the field since the coaching change. Coach and star player share knowing glances and nods across the locker room, but the boundary Saunders has sought is visible, too. When Towns got overly cute with a behind-the-bounce pass that was knocked out of bounds during a recent win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Saunders screamed “KAT!” to get his attention and then motioned with both palms to tone it down. “There’s been a number of times in the past two weeks when I’ve had to yell,” Saunders said.

California-based NBA skills trainer Matt Mazarei, who oversaw Towns’s 2018 offseason workouts, drew a direct line between the 23-year-old center’s improved mood and Saunders’s arrival.

“Karl’s recent onslaught is coming from pure positivity,” Mazarei said. “His passion has always been there but now it’s an aura. Ryan is hungry like his young team. During timeouts, dead balls, and play calls [at the Lakers game], all eyes were on Coach Sanders when he drew on his whiteboard or orchestrated during live play. That’s pure respect and trust. It seems to me that his players don’t feel like they’re taking orders but instead are embracing their leader.”

Saunders isn’t on a mission to be the anti-Thibodeau or to be paint himself as a new-school guru. He’s quick to point out misapplied generational stereotypes, like how his “love of the grind” is usually seen as an “old-school” trait, or how his baby boomer dad was an early adopter of technology. And while his in-game mannerisms and ticks are indistinguishable from Flip’s, Saunders wishes most that he could mimic his father’s ability to roll with the punches.

Like father, like son.



Even down to the neck tick. pic.twitter.com/iOd4pdmT4p — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 9, 2019

“All the questions I’ve gotten have made me out to be exactly like him,” Saunders said. “We have a lot of similarities, but he was so great at adapting on the fly. He coached junior college and in the CBA, so he was constantly dealing with new players. Guys would get traded or guys would be ineligible. I’m still working on that. Right now, I’m more about preparation, and I try to I dive in deep.”

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl next week, and their 33-year-old millennial Coach Sean McVay has been the toast of the NFL all season. Minnesota, of course, has a long way to go before Saunders is similarly feted with “Boy Genius” buzz, and rumors linking the franchise to more experienced coaches, such as Fred Hoiberg, have been bubbling since Thibodeau’s dismissal.

The Timberwolves' immediate goals — a winning record and a second straight playoff appearance — are clear, but they may or may not be within reach. Saunders, undaunted by the responsibilities that fell to him, isn’t getting ahead of himself.

"It’s day-to-day, and I’m really trying to put in maximum effort. If you can put your name on that day, then it was a good day,” Saunders reasoned, sounding every bit the second-generation basketball lifer. “I’m fully committed to this sport. I love being around the guys, I love being on the bus, the meals, the film sessions. I can’t ever see myself doing anything else.”

Read more:

When it comes to James Harden, what’s good for Rockets might not be good for basketball

Who’s the better shooter? Steph and Seth Curry will find out in the NBA’s three-point contest.

‘We talked’: DeMarcus Cousins to the Wizards was a fantasy that never really had a chance

Warriors skip the White House, meet with former president Barack Obama instead

‘This era of athlete is unafraid’: Stephen Curry speaks up in D.C., again without White House trip