

Los Angeles Rams' Greg Zuerlein is congratulated after making the game-winning field goal during overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The best-kept secret of the NFC championship game surrounded the left foot of Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who stepped on a steel plate under the turf in the Superdome as he warmed up at halftime.

Not that it hampered him much. He managed to hit an extra point, a 24-yard field goal attempt, a 48-yarder and the 57-yarder that put the Rams in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. Still, he didn’t practice Friday, or in the portion open to the media on Saturday.

“Hit something hard in the ground. Just warming up at halftime, landed on something that didn’t give as much as turf and then that’s when it started hurting,” Zuerlein said (via the Rams' website). “But, hopefully, a few more days of treatment and it’ll be good to go.”

As they prepared to head for Atlanta, Zuerlein and the Rams expected that he would be fine for Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

“One day at a time, but he’s feeling good,” Coach Sean McVay said. “No setbacks with that, so all things are pointing in the right direction for us.”

Zuerlein said he felt some pain but had no problems, especially on the pressure-packed long kicks, which came on fourth down.

“It hurt, but not enough to stop me from playing, obviously,” Zuerlein said. “It really wasn’t anything special about it, just get the job done.”

