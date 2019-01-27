

Bill Vinovich has been a household name since the NFC championship game. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Bill Vinovich may have been over 1,700 miles removed from the scene of the pass interference non-call that marred the Los Angeles Rams-New Orleans Saints playoff game, but fans aren’t ready to move on.

Game officials officiate, which means Vinovich was on to his next gig less than a week after the controversy and the good people of Provo, Utah, weren’t going to let him off the hook for his NFC championship game call. In that game, the Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman should have been called for pass interference (or a helmet-to-helmet hit, for which the NFL fined him). Had the flag been thrown at the Rams’ 13 with the score tied and the clock showing less than two minutes, the Saints likely would have advanced to the Super Bowl. Instead, the Rams will play the Patriots on Sunday.

As Vinovich prepared to call the basketball game between St. Mary’s and BYU on Thursday, a student in the front row at the Marriott Center dared address the elephant in the room, asking repeatedly, “Was it pass interference?”

The answer: “I don’t want to talk about that stuff.”

Bill Vinovich when asked if it was a pass interference - “I don’t wanna talk about that stuff” pic.twitter.com/1rz4IpiKMn — matt (@MattMoon00) January 25, 2019

Another student brought a sign that Vinovich requested to be removed, according to BYU radio host Jarom Jordan, after the first media timeout of BYU’s 71-66 victory.

After the first media timeout, referee Bill Vinovich asked a group of BYU students to take down a sign that said “Don’t screw these Saints, Bill.”



Excellent line from @boneyfuller tweeted earlier today. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) January 25, 2019

Another fan had a sign begging “don’t screw these Saints,” a sign that a BYU broadcaster said Vinovich asked to be removed during a media timeout. Fans chanted “Bill! Bill! Bill!” when a turnover was reversed in favor of the Cougars.

As for the call in the championship game, Saints Coach Sean Payton said, “We’ll probably never get over it,” adding that the NFL’s admission that the call was blown was small consolation. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has yet to comment publicly, although ESPN reported that he has spoken to Payton and Saints owner Gayle Benson.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Vinovich said he hadn’t seen the call of a replay. “It was a judgment call by the covering official,” he said at the time.

Read more from The Post:

‘Take that MAGA hat out of your locker': Harry Potter hopes the Patriots disappear in the Super Bowl

The Rams' $5 billion stadium complex might just be perfect for L.A.

Brianna Decker will indeed get paid after lighting up the NHL’s skills competition

Kendall Coyne Schofield becomes first woman to compete in NHL all-star skills event

When will Bryce Harper and Manny Machado get their big offers? Maybe never.

Warriors skip White house, meet with Barack Obama instead