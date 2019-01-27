

Ronda Rousey at WWE's Evolution show. (WWE)

Popular culture normally thumbs its nose at professional wrestling, only paying mind to moments featuring recognizable faces, like former UFC star Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, or the goofiest of stunts, like Vince McMahon’s strut.

The cartoonish gait of WWE’s CEO has found a place in today’s meme-obsessed culture, and for good reason: McMahon’s flailing arms, swaggering legs and evil smile suggest a caricature of an ornery, know-it-all tycoon. It’s at once humorous, ironic and familiar.

Nearly six weeks before Sunday’s Royal Rumble at Chase Field in Phoenix, McMahon walked toward the ring on “Monday Night Raw” for the first time in nearly a year, his normally exaggerated mannerisms noticeably toned down. McMahon, 73, is rarely seen on television these days. But Raw had recorded all-time lows in viewership two weeks in a row, and rumors of the first threat to his family’s wrestling monopoly in two decades were starting to gain steam. (In early January, Tony and Shad Khan, co-owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars, announced the formation of the upstart All Elite Wrestling promotion.)

McMahon on that December night was joined in the ring by his son, Shane; his daughter, Stephanie; and her husband, Paul Levesque. In a speech that blurred the lines between story line and reality, the first family of WWE acknowledged that they hadn’t been doing a very good job and promised things were going to change, immediately.

Contrived as it was, the message behind the speech was well-received by hardcore wrestling fans long frustrated by stale writing. And the timing was right, with Royal Rumble around the corner. That event annually serves as the first stop on the road to April’s WrestleMania — WWE’s biggest event of the year.

The weeks since the McMahons’ announcement produced more compelling television, and not just because of the specter of the women’s and men’s Rumble matches, which each pit 30 wrestlers in a battle royal, vying for the opportunity to challenge the champion of their choosing at WrestleMania.

Raw, and its sister program, Smackdown Live, popped with more inspired writing and fresh faces. It didn’t hurt that the McMahons were inserted into story lines: Levesque, also known as Triple H, dared Seth Rollins, his former on-screen protege and a popular men’s Rumble winner pick, to show his more ruthless side. McMahon did the same with AJ Styles, prodding him to unleash his inner “bulldog.”

Styles will challenge Daniel Bryan, the former fan favorite turned righteous villain, for the WWE championship at Sunday’s event. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, another former UFC star, will defend his title against the diminutive Finn Balor in a bout billed in the vein of David vs. Goliath. But it’s on the women’s side where most of the intrigue lies.

For months, Rousey has been mired in dueling conflicts with Charlotte Flair and the ascendant Becky Lynch, who emerged as the company’s biggest star toward the end of 2018. The three have been rumored to be competing in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania, and the requisite pieces of the puzzle should come into place at Rumble.

Rousey is expected to retain her Raw Women’s Championship over Sasha Banks, while Flair will compete in the women’s Rumble match. Lynch will challenge Asuka, the women’s champion on the Smackdown brand, on Sunday, but she’s likely to find her way over to the Raw brand soon, where she could continue her spats with Rousey and Flair in earnest.

To be sure, WWE’s grip on the professional wrestling world will not loosen anytime soon. McMahon has built a global company whose stock price hovers around $82 per share. The advent of AEW is exciting for wrestling fans, but that the McMahons have dominated the industry for so long is no accident. Not surprisingly, ratings have stabilized since the family’s return to television.

But for the first time since 2001, when McMahon purchased Ted Turner’s World Championship Wrestling promotion, competition is imminent. WrestleMania season, starting with the Royal Rumble, is WWE’s chance to flex its muscles, to spotlight its most inspiring performers in front of more eyeballs than usual. It’s more important the promotion gets it right this year than it has been in a long, long time.

Royal Rumble basics

When: Sunday, 7 p.m. Eastern.

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix.

