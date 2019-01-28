

Carmelo Anthony waves to the fans at Madison Square Garden. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony would surely have preferred to get a loud ovation while playing in an NBA game at Madison Square Garden rather than merely attending one, but the de facto free agent expressed appreciation Sunday for his reception from New York fans during a contest between the Knicks and Heat. After the game, Miami’s Dwyane Wade offered support for his close friend, saying that Anthony can still contribute to a team.

Anthony has been in a sort of limbo since parting ways with the Rockets early in the season. He was traded recently to the Bulls, who reportedly have no interest in playing him but instead are set to either again trade the 34-year-old by the Feb. 7 deadline or release him.

Despite being on Chicago’s roster, Anthony had ample opportunity to take in Sunday’s game in New York and he said that while it was “very difficult for me to come out of the house and come to an NBA game,” he very much wanted to do it for Wade, who arrived in the same heralded 2003 draft class and has declared this to be his final NBA season.

The Knicks wasted little time in honoring Anthony, showing a package of his highlights in the first quarter before focusing a camera on him while he was seated by the court with his son, Kiyan. Anthony rose and acknowledged the loud cheers of the fans in New York, where he played for six-plus seasons before the team traded him to the Thunder ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Here’s the reception Carmelo Anthony received at Madison Square Garden when he was shown on the Jumbotron during Knicks-Heat: pic.twitter.com/v0LUDiKeaW — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 28, 2019

“It means a lot,” Anthony said (via the New York Post) of the enthusiastic reception at MSG, where he set the arena scoring record of 62 in a 2014 game for the Knicks. “The energy is only good at the Garden."

“I had some great years in this building,” added Anthony, who came to the Knicks in a midseason trade from the Nuggets in February 2011. “I look forward to coming back and playing in this building some more. The fans have always been good to me here, too.”

Anthony had an up-and-down tenure in New York, with the Knicks making the playoffs and notching winning records in his first three seasons before becoming dismal thereafter. While he provided the Knicks with a popular centerpiece and often performed like a star, including topping the NBA in scoring in 2012-13 while leading his team to 54 wins and the second round of the playoffs, he also received criticism for selfish, defense-deficient play, ineffective leadership at times and failing to take care of his body as he got older.

When Anthony was dealt to Oklahoma City, a move he allowed by waiving his contract’s no-trade clause, he was seen as having the opportunity to rejuvenate his career while serving as a key third option behind Russell Westbrook and Paul George. However, he notched career lows in several major statistical categories and was traded to the Hawks in July in a swap that enabled Oklahoma City to shed salary while Atlanta received a protected first-round pick.

Anthony quickly received a buyout from the Hawks and latched on with the Rockets, who featured another of his close friends, Chris Paul. By mid-November, though, Houston General Manager Daryl Morey acknowledged that Anthony “just wasn’t a fit” with his team’s style of play, and the 10-time all-star was shelved until being shipped to Chicago.

“It’s about the right fit,” Wade said before Sunday’s game, a 106-97 Heat win. “The toughest part is — for GMs, presidents, owners and players — is how to handle an aging superstar in this game. It has to all work perfectly. Everyone has to make the right sacrifices, has to be the right group and coach. It has to work perfectly when it’s an aging star in this game. Unfortunately in Houston, it wasn’t the right fit. But Carmelo can play basketball.”

“His spirits are up,” Wade added of Anthony, who was selected third overall by Denver in the 2003 draft, two picks ahead of the Miami star. “Hopefully he’ll get an opportunity to get on the NBA floor, whether it’s this year or next year, and continue to play the game he loves and is still good at.”

Anthony said that what he wants in his next NBA stop is simply “whatever is going to make me happy,” adding, “I think I put myself in a good, peaceful mind state to able to focus in on what I need to focus on.”

On Sunday, Knicks fans were happy to welcome back someone with whom they could associate at least some success, in contrast to this season’s squad. While waiting for Kristaps Porzingis, the successor to Anthony as the franchise’s centerpiece, to return from major knee surgery, the Knicks have lost nine straight, 22 of their past 25 and have the NBA’s second-worst record at 10-38.

“This is home, New York is home, my family is here, friends are here,” Anthony said (via Newsday). “So you can’t beat this energy.”

Melo got a standing ovation from the crowd at MSG 👏 pic.twitter.com/AJsVsUAfr9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2019

“I thought he brought an exciting brand of basketball for the city,” Wade said of Anthony. “He embraced being here. Not a lot of athletes can embrace what comes with playing in the Garden and playing in New York. Carmelo embraced it. He had an amazing run here with this team. As an individual player, he did some incredible things.”

“It was fantastic,” Knicks Coach David Fizdale said of the fans’ ovation for a longtime star who now is just trying to regain a foothold in the league. “You know the saying, ‘Once a Knick, always a Knick,’ and he’s one of the greatest Knicks to ever come through here. And I thought it was really classy of him to be here for Dwyane to watch his friend play.

“I gave him a big dap and hug afterwards, and we’re always going to honor Melo for what he did for this team and this city.”

