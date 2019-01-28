

Proof that life goes on: Drew Brees and his son, Baylen, took in the Spurs-Pelicans game Saturday. (Derick E. Hingle/USA Today)

Drew Brees set aside his dismay long enough to break his silence about the disheartening pass interference non-call that marred the end of the NFC championship game and helped keep Brees and the New Orleans Saints from playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII.

“I’ve spent this last week navigating the heartache and disappointment from the game. Some things within our control and some outside our control that caused us to fall short,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “So much of our motivation is to represent the Who Dat Nation with determination and resiliency. We want to play for you, fight for you, and win for you. You deserve that. The longer I play I realize that we truly are one heartbeat with our fans. Our success is your success. Our disappointment is your disappointment. We are inspired by one another to accomplish things far greater than what we could ever do on our own.”

Brees, a leader in helping rebuild the community after Hurricane Katrina, noted that citizens have “have bonded together, galvanized and leaped forward every time” in the face of adversity and encouraged fans to work to make sure that something good comes out of a very bad result. Rather than filing lawsuits, threatening boycotts and buying billboard space, he wants fans to “inspire others.”

“The frustration we feel now can be channeled in the same way. Pour that passion and emotion into your families and communities. Inspire others with your focus & determination and positive outlook. This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter, this will be a source for our success in the future. There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation.

“I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge. So keep your chin up, hold your head high, puff your chest out because WE are the Who Dat Nation and WE will always persevere.”

It was small consolation to fans that the NFL admitted to Sean Payton that pass interference should have been called late in the game. “They blew the call,” Payton told reporters, just as he told officials on the field. “It’s a game-changing call — third down with 1:45 left. A tough one to swallow. My problem with it is, if we’re playing pickup football in the backyard, it was as obvious a call. How two guys can look at that and come up with their decision — we’ll probably never get over it. The truth is — some of these losses — one like that — it’s too bad.”

The NFL finally ended its silence, in a manner of speaking, on Sunday. Responding to a lawsuit filed by Saints season ticket holders asking that a judge force the NFL to replay the game, the league said that the commissioner is not allowed to overrule a referee’s ruling on the field and demand that a penalty be called.

“Because the officials on the field are humans, like the players and coaches, errors will happen,” the league said, the league said. “The NFL parties do not dispute that they have previously advised the Saints, including the club’s head coach, that one or more penalties — for pass interference or illegal helmet-to-helmet contact — were mistakenly not called late in the NFC championship game, and that the NFL would like its officials on the field to make these calls. This was acknowledged immediately after the game to the coach of the New Orleans Saints by NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron. However, overruling the Referee on the field and directing that a penalty be called is not within the Commissioner’s discretion under NFL Rules 15, 17, or any rule.”

NFL Rule 17 allows the commissioner to reverse a game’s result or reschedule a game if he finds that “extraordinarily unfair acts” have taken place, but the league argued in court that the rule is superseded by Rule 15, which says a referee’s call is final. You can expect the non-call to be among the first questions to Commissioner Roger Goodell when he holds his annual Super Bowl news conference at 1 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

