

ESPN's Jason Witten, left, and Joe Tessitore did not become fan favorites during their first season together in the TV booth. (Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images) (Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

It was, in some ways, a fitting end to what was a rough debut season for Jason Witten as an announcer for ESPN. While covering Sunday’s Pro Bowl with his “Monday Night Football” cohorts, the former Cowboys tight end committed a much-noted verbal gaffe during the game and then appeared to break a trophy after it.

The trophy was being awarded to the offensive and defensive MVPs for the AFC’s winning side, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Jets safety Jamal Adams. Witten made the apparent mistake of picking it up by its upper part, rather than the base, leading to a memorable reaction from Adams.

jason witten can't even present the pro bowl trophy correctly pic.twitter.com/8SKDdlU6bt — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 27, 2019

Jason Witten accidentally breaking the trophy really sums up the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5tUM9xULbp — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 27, 2019

That blooper-reel moment came a couple of hours after Mahomes threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to Colts tight end Eric Ebron for the first points of what would turn into a rout by the AFC, 26-7 over the NFC. During a replay of that score, Witten told viewers on ABC, “Ebron was his guy all year.”

As was gleefully pointed out online by a number of people, Witten made a glaring error by suggesting that an Indianapolis player had been the preferred target for a Kansas City quarterback “all year.” He later corrected the mistake, telling his audience that Ebron was, in fact, “Andrew Luck’s guy.”

Patrick Mahomes throws a TD pass to Eric Ebron



Jason Witten: “Ebron was his guy all year”



Good to see Witten in Pro Bowl form pic.twitter.com/Zy4A0lYw9H — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 27, 2019

Jason Witten would like you to know *he* knows Eric Ebron and Patrick Mahomes are not teammates pic.twitter.com/wPb42tpyln — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 27, 2019

Of course, everyone makes mistakes, and Witten’s not the first to get players mixed up or have a mishap with a trophy. However, he had already made himself a target for derision during a flub-filled five months in the booth, including saying in September of the NFL’s change to roughing-the-passer penalties, “It seems like we went a little bit to the left wing.”

In November, Witten was mocked for exclaiming that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers “pulled a rabbit out of his head,” and the following month found him saying of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, “One of the best things he does is run after catch.” It wasn’t just the malapropisms that irked viewers, though, as some claimed that Witten was also too reliant on cliches and technical jargon, or that he had poor chemistry with announcer Joe Tessitore and fellow analyst Anthony “Booger” McFarland.

Thus the mishaps in what was the final telecast of the season for the MNF crew seemed to some like the perfect way to cap things off. While Witten could be excused, to a certain degree, for struggling to make a quick transition from NFL player to full-time broadcaster, and it wasn’t his fault that ESPN chose to offer him such a high-profile gig right away, it didn’t help his cause that another former Dallas star, ex-quarterback Tony Romo, was able to immediately dazzle viewers in 2017, when he jumped from the field to the booth.

Romo has become renowned for an uncanny ability to predict plays, including in last week’s AFC championship game, and so it was inevitable Sunday that there would be snickering over Witten’s failure to do so on a snap or two when he tried to alert viewers to what was about to unfold.

Jason Witten trying to do his best Tony Romo impression pic.twitter.com/TWZFaI7wrQ — Jake Kring-Schreifels (@jakeks19) January 27, 2019

The Pro Bowl managed to offer viewers other memorable moments, some even for the right reasons, including star players getting chances to see how the other half lives. On one play, Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Giants counterpart Saquon Barkley lined up on defense as pass-rushers, and they were successful at pressuring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, while Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott also got an opportunity to channel his inner Von Miller.

On another play, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was put in the NFC’s secondary and he came up with an interception, leading to a lateral-filled sequence that was far from pretty but decidedly entertaining. A number of defensive players got chances to show what they could do on offense, including Jaguars Jalen Ramsey, who scored on a touchdown catch, Chargers safety Derwin James and his teammate, Los Angeles linebacker Melvin Ingram.

JASON GARRETT PUT ALVIN KAMARA AND SAQUON BARKLEY IN AS PASS RUSHERS ON FOURTH DOWN AND IT WORKED pic.twitter.com/u47gwJ9v3E — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 27, 2019

Pro Bowl! Mike Evans, playing defense, gets an INT. And let the laterals begin. Saquon wasn't going down.pic.twitter.com/423IfYuMCJ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 27, 2019

Mahomes even tried another one of his no-look passes, but it was a little behind the Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster and bounced off the wide receiver’s hands. The play might have worked if the two players had more familiarity with each other, but, you know, it’s not like Smith-Schuster has been Mahomes’s guy all year.

Unfortunately for anyone hoping that ESPN might go one-and-done with this MNF team, the network reportedly plans on bringing everyone back next season, Witten included. Here’s hoping that in Year 2, with his rookie jitters behind him, the 11-time Pro Bowl player gains greater notice for his ability to break down plays, rather than for breaking trophies — and the Internet.

