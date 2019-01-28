

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas released its list of Super Bowl prop bets last week, and with 442 wagers to choose from there’s something for everyone. Some are straightforward, such as the always-popular bet on whether there will be a safety in this year’s game between the Rams and Patriots (yes is +600, no is -900). Others are more esoteric, such as whether James Harden’s point total on Saturday night against the Jazz will be higher than the length of the longest touchdown scored in the Super Bowl.

Leaning more toward the former, I’ve gone through the list and combed the Gambling Internet to spot a few prop bets that could be worth a wager.

The full list of props offered by the Westgate SuperBook can be found here. All of the props and odds listed here come from that list. For the uninitiated, minus odds denotes the favorite (-110 means wager $110 to win $100) while plus odds denotes the underdog (+110 means wager $100 to win $110).

Will the Patriots score a touchdown in the first quarter?

Yes -110

No -110

It’s one of the more remarkable stats to come out of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady Patriots dynasty: In eight previous Super Bowl appearances with those two, New England has not scored a touchdown in the first quarter.

Total first-quarter points scored by the Patriots.

Over 6.5 -110

Under 6.5 -110

Continuing along those lines, New England has scored a grand total of three first-quarter points in its eight previous Super Bowls with Belichick and Brady, getting shut out in every game save for last year against the Eagles, when it was able to kick a field goal.

Total rushing yards for the Rams.

Over 127.5 -110

Under 127.5 -110

As noted by Warren Sharp, no NFL team runs more from the “11 personnel” — defined as one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers — than the Rams, and the Patriots’ defense has been particularly susceptible to runs out of that grouping this season. Entering the playoffs, New England’s defense had allowed a 61 percent success rate and 6.8 yards per carry to runs from the 11 personnel since Week 11 (both worst in the NFL). And while the Patriots were able to hold the Chiefs’ running game to just 41 yards in the AFC championship game — Kansas City also goes heavy on the 11 — they still had a pretty good success rate out of that grouping.

It’s been a continuing problem for the Patriots: During the 2017 season, the Eagles had the NFL’s third-most rushing attempts out of the 11 personnel and proceeded to rush for 164 yards against New England in the Super Bowl, well over the total of 112.5.

The Rams have gone over 127.5 rushing yards in 11 of 18 games this season, though the Patriots allowed more than 127.5 rushing yards in just six games.

Will the first kickoff by the Patriots’ Stephen Gostkowski result in a touchback?

Yes +180

No -220

There are a couple of reasons to lay the heavy juice on “no” here, even in the climate-controlled conditions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Patriots ranked 27th in the league in touchback percentage this season, with only 49.53 percent of their overall kickoffs resulting in a touchback (that’s actually an improvement from 2017, when they ranked 30th at 41.03 percent). Gostkowski’s first kickoff resulted in a touchback on just 8 of 18 kicks this season, and in five Super Bowl appearances, just one of his five initial kickoffs resulted in a touchback (and each of those games was played indoors).

Total fumbles lost by both teams.

Over 1.5 +110

Under 1.5 -200

This one comes from Byeweekpicks on Twitter: The Patriots fumbled in just 6 of 18 games this season, the fewest in the league (that’s total fumbles, not simply fumbles lost). New England has ranked no worse than fifth in total fumbles in eight of the past 10 seasons. The Rams, meanwhile, tied for seventh in the league with just 1.1 total fumbles per game. In terms of fumbles lost per game, New England and Los Angeles both averaged 0.4 (tied for fourth).

Points in the highest-scoring quarter.

Over 21 (-110)

Under 21 (-110)

Another nugget from Byeweekpicks: Of the 144 quarters played by both teams this season, only 13 went over 21 points (four by the Patriots, nine by the Rams) while nine more landed exactly on 21. In Los Angeles’s last seven games, only one quarter went over 21 points.

Will either team score in the final 3 minutes 30 seconds of the game?

Yes -170

No +145

The Action Network’s Danny Donahue points out that a team has scored in the last 3½ minutes of the game in 20 of the past 25 Super Bowls. Last year, the Eagles scored 10 points in that span. The year before, the Patriots scored a touchdown with 57 seconds left in regulation. The year before that, the Broncos sealed their win over the Panthers on an insurance touchdown with 3:08 left. The last time this prop bet didn’t hit was Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, which was the last Super Bowl that truly could be considered a blowout (Seahawks 43, Broncos 8). With the Patriots hovering around a three-point favorite, a close game with a late score is a distinct possibility.

