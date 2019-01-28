

Coach Mark Turgeon has hosted a clinic for Special Olympics athletes at Maryland for four straight years. (Courtesy of Maryland Athletics)

When Mark Turgeon played basketball at Kansas, he met an athlete whom he nicknamed “Rainbow,” a nod to how the player’s high shots resembled the arc of colors in the sky. Rainbow, about 40 years old at the time, would visit the Jayhawks with a group of Special Olympics athletes for short, clinic-like events. Turgeon and Rainbow stayed friends, and when Rainbow died not long after Turgeon graduated, the coach was a pallbearer at his funeral.

“Rainbow kind of changed it for me — wanting to be a part of Special Olympics,” Turgeon said. So three decades after meeting Rainbow, Turgeon started hosting events at Maryland similar to the ones he participated in as a player.

On Sunday, a day after the Terps lost to Illinois and two days before Maryland tries to end its two-game losing streak against Northwestern, an abundance of high-fives and the sounds of players encouraging a group of about 40 athletes filled a mostly empty Xfinity Center. Parents scurried around the arena’s lower bowl searching for the best angle that would capture their kids earning a celebratory embrace from Bruno Fernando or going through dribbling drills with Eric Ayala.

“What’s really cool is to see the enthusiasm of the University of Maryland players when one of our athletes accomplishes something,” said Jim Schmutz, the president and CEO for Special Olympics Maryland. “Whether it’s improving dribbling or making a shot, the high-fives that are going on, just the genuine enthusiasm of those players.”

The visiting athletes, ranging from middle school-aged to adults, rotated through stations, each one led by Terps players.

Fernando, a sophomore forward known for his energy, did not hold back after impressive plays, frequently letting out a “Let’s go!” or bobbing up and down with excitement as his eyes stayed fixed on the basket, seeing whether his player scored.

“We were doing some basic rebounding drills, but Bruno after one minute in, his guys were already competing and yelling,” senior Ivan Bender said. “It’s just Bruno.”



Bruno Fernando helps lead Maryland's annual Special Olympics clinic. (Courtesy of Maryland Athletics)

Whenever the athletes rotated to a new station, the Maryland players introduced themselves, and sophomore Joshua Tomaic greeted one by saying: “Joshua? That’s my name, too!” Freshman Jalen Smith shared smiles with a couple of players who also wore glasses. Anytime a shot looked promising off someone’s hands, freshman Aaron Wiggins would exclaim, “Knock down!”

The athletes participated in five-on-five scrimmages with Maryland players mixed in. Fernando, naturally, implored his team to grab every rebound in the huddle before one game. Toward the end of the event, Fernando walked around the court looking for water with a bit of sweat starting to appear on the back of his gray shirt.

“I'm a little tired,” Fernando said afterward. “I was running. I was actually playing. I was into it.”

The athletes left with Maryland basketball posters, which the players and Turgeon signed. They also got photos, and parents expressed gratitude. Schmutz joked about how Turgeon’s intensity level during the clinic mirrors what he shows during games. During goodbyes, the Maryland coach complimented one athlete on his many rebounds and another on his buzzer-beating shot.

“The players are wonderful,” one parent told Turgeon.

“Aren't they great?” Turgeon said. “That's why we're doing so well. Because they're great kids.”

The event was better than having the day off and lying around in the dorms, Bender said, adding how these athletes “bring so much joy and energy and happiness around us.” Even though the two hours centered around basketball, Fernando said it still felt like a chance to get away, even if only for a couple of hours. Fernando was the last Maryland player on the court; he and a clinic participant knocked down some shots after others had started to head home.

“They just had a tough week,” Schmutz said, referencing the Terps’ recent losses, “and they’re out here with great enthusiasm, sharing that with our athletes.”

