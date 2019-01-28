

Anthony Davis has been sidelined with a hand injury. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

The NBA trade deadline falls a little earlier than usual and already there’s big news about a trade demand coming from one of the league’s big stars.

Anthony Davis made that request of the Pelicans, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, with his agent, Rich Paul, telling Woj that his client “wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

The Celtics could arguably offer the best deal, but, as ESPN’s Tim Bontemps tweeted, the request “gives teams other than Boston a chance to get involved before the trade deadline while Boston can’t because it already traded for Kyrie Irving while on a Rose rule deal.” Paul added that “Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now. That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

A Davis trade would shake the NBA and, for what it’s worth, LeBron James recently said it would be “amazing” to have Davis as a teammate.

Drama in Los Angeles: Change of one sort or another seems likely for the Lakers. James’s “camp,” according to ESPN, reportedly wants a change of head coach, to begin with. Now, Jackie MacMullan reports that “there’s a lot of tension in that building . . . and I think people are wondering about Luke Walton even though [owner] Jeanie Buss came out very strongly and said ‘I want Luke to be here, I back him 100 percent,’ but then also made the point that has to be made, and that’s that she hired Earvin Magic Johnson to make these decisions, and if Earvin feels differently she gave him the power to make those kinds of decisions.”

“It’s clear to me, and probably to you Brian,” she told Brian Windhorst, “that LeBron’s camp would prefer a coaching change. They’re not too subtle about that. I don’t think that’s fair, I don’t.”

According to MacMullan, James himself hasn’t made that known to the front office, though.

As for getting help for James when he returns from his groin injury, Buss told “The Lowe Podcast” that she hasn’t regretted not getting another star to play alongside him. “I don’t think so, because I see progress. The team is 25-23 right now and the Western Conference is difficult. I would never think as being over .500, you would not be in the playoffs.”

But The Athletic’s Bill Oram reports that the Lakers would consider parting with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma or Brandon Ingram in pursuit of a second star and could also look at three-point shooters whose deals are expiring.

Will the Warriors make a move? Their impressive victory over the Celtics in Boston aside, they just might be in the market despite having Boogie Cousins back in the lineup.

The Knicks are playing: Guard Trey Burke is being shopped by the team, with the Lakers, Warriors and Nets possible destinations for him, the New York Post reports. With center Enes Kanter on the trading block, they’re also open to trading Tim Hardaway Jr. or Courtney Lee, according to the New York Times.

Looking for Love? The six-month restriction on trading Kevin Love has expired and the Cavs, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The Cavs aren’t eager to trade the injured power forward, who signed a $120 million contract extension in July, and he wants to stay in Cleveland. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve said all along I’ve wanted to be here. I’ve said this too, it’s a business,” Love said recently. “We saw that last year at the deadline. Think every trade deadline, draft, free agency, always brings something new. It’s always different. I would love to be here. Would just love to get through a whole season healthy just because I’ve had nagging things that have taken time and been a little bit unlucky, but I would like to play ball here.”

Thon wants more time: With D.J. Wilson getting more playing time recently, Thon Maker, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, has asked the Bucks to trade him, Wojnarowski reports. The Bucks and Warriors are vying for the NBA’s best record.

What about J.R.? And then there’s J.R. Smith. His large contract with Cleveland makes a trade unlikely, but he is ready to play and may accept a buyout to do so. Would the Warriors or Rockets be willing to give him a shot?

Read more from The Post:

Carmelo Anthony gets MSG ovation, support from Dwyane Wade at Heat-Knicks game

'This is no way to live’: Former Nationals pitcher Micah Bowie is in a fight for his life

ESPN’s Jason Witten was not in Pro Bowl form for his Pro Bowl telecast

The Rams’ $5 billion stadium complex is bigger than Disneyland. It might be perfect for L.A.

Tom Brady says there’s ‘zero’ chance he’ll retire after Super Bowl LIII