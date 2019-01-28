

Tomas Satoransky is playing his best basketball in John Wall's absence. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO — During his last visit here, Tomas Satoransky left the Alamo City in a shell.

Though he had established himself as the Washington Wizards' starting point guard by filling in capably for the injured John Wall, Satoransky put forth his worst offensive game of last season when the team visited San Antonio in March. He missed all eight field goal attempts, as the Wizards' starting five produced a negative rating in a 98-90 loss.

Even worse, this rough performance came in front of his childhood idol, Manu Ginóbili. Fuming over his play, Satoransky couldn’t bring himself to think about approaching Ginóbili for a signed memento.

“I had a horrible game so it wasn’t even in my mind to go there and ask him for something,” Satoransky recalled.

Almost a year later, Satoransky returned to the Spurs' court once again as the top guard and this time, he looked nothing like the player who struggled a year ago in South Texas. Though the Wizards dropped their 19th straight game in San Antonio, 132-119, Satoransky scored a season-high 21 points while also impacting the game with nine rebounds and eight assists against only one turnover.

Timid no more, Satoransky continues to make bold statements on the court.

“I think it probably has to do something with confidence and the role with the team right now,” Satoransky said. “I think it’s good when I’m aggressive. It gives the team more options. We’re not depending only on Brad [Beal] and Trevor [Ariza]. I’m trying to see what the defense obviously gives me but trying to be a little more aggressive.”

Satoransky will not drop 20 points on a nightly basis. His Plan A is always to pass the ball, especially with Beal anchoring the offense and Ariza freely launching from the three-point arc. But Satoransky’s aggressiveness is making an impact all over the floor.

On Dec. 28, as Wall ultimately decided on having season-ending surgery on his left heel, Satoransky returned to the starting lineup. During this 14-game stretch, Satoransky has ranked in the top 10 among NBA guards in assists (6.2) and 11th in rebounding (5.2).

“He’s constantly being aggressive. He’s constantly making plays,” said Beal, who has averaged the third-highest scoring total among all NBA guards (27.4 points per game) since Wall left the lineup. “I just think it’s a matter of having that opportunity, with John being out the last two years, he’s taken it and run with it.”

On Sunday night, Satoransky led the team with 85 touches but the ball never stuck in his hands as he also delivered 70 passes, according to NBA.com statistics. When the Wizards scored a team season-high 43 points in the second quarter, Satoransky played every minute of that frame, contributing 10 points, six rebounds (including three offensive boards) and three assists. His tip-in layup after a Beal miss gave the Wizards their biggest lead of the game at 65-60 with 2:51 to play in the quarter before poor rebounding sealed the Wizards' fate.

In the hours before yet another loss in San Antonio, Satoransky thought about the missed opportunity from last March. He didn’t realize Ginóbili would retire at the end of the 2017-18 season. If he’d had an inclination about the Spurs legend’s plan, Satoransky might have approached Ginóbili for his jersey. Instead, he tried to get the hookup from teammate Ian Mahinmi, who spent his early NBA years with the Spurs. The plan backfired.

“I asked Ian but Ian didn’t get it,” Satoransky said. “Typical Ian, right?”

Satoransky laughed, the joke and the memory both bringing a smile to his face. This time, he might have left San Antonio without a win and a souvenir once again, but his confidence keeps climbing.

