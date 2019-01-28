

Eric Ayala and the Maryland men's basketball team suffered a surprising loss Saturday against Illinois. (Adam Hunger/AP)

The Maryland men’s basketball team had already lost four times this season before Saturday, but never quite like this. The Terrapins lost to Virginia and Michigan State, both superior opponents, and they had fallen in the final moments on the road against a solid Purdue team that just upset the Spartans. Even a disappointing home loss to Seton Hall in late December had key, identifiable reasons for the defeat: If a few more free throws had gone in or if a better decision replaced an ill-advised shot, maybe that result would have been different.

But in Saturday’s game — against Illinois, a low-tier Big Ten team, at Madison Square Garden — the Terps simply got outplayed by an opponent they were expected to beat. Maryland, ranked No. 13 at the time, entered as a team separating itself toward the top of its conference. But the Terps crumbled down the stretch in New York, leaving as a program suddenly facing an important question: Where does the season go from here?

After the bus ride home, during which the loss had marinated for a few hours, Coach Mark Turgeon said his players were as down as they have been. So he told them to let it go, to worry about the next game Tuesday and to show up for the Special Olympics event Sunday at Xfinity Center ready to soak in some joy. He relayed that message to his players, but he was also reminding himself.

“It’s easier for them because they’re kids. They’re resilient,” Turgeon said. “They were worried about what they were going to have when they got off the bus for dinner. I think coaches take it a lot harder. It’s our livelihood. It’s me that I was worried about.”

[Maryland basketball falls apart vs. Illinois and has its first losing streak]

Turgeon and the Terps (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten), now ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press poll released Monday, return to play at home Tuesday against Northwestern (12-8, 3-6). They used Sunday to regain their mental footing, hosting the clinic for Special Olympics athletes on a day off. Monday, they headed back to practice with their focus on the Wildcats and on rectifying issues that led to the letdown against Illinois.

In its past two games — both losses — Maryland struggled with transition defense, giving up 29 fast-break points to Michigan State and 27 to Illinois. The Terps also committed 21 turnovers against Illinois, including seven in the final six minutes of play. After the road loss to the then-No.6 Spartans on Jan. 21, Turgeon said it was the first time his team looked young. Maryland looked that way again against the Fighting Illini, particularly late.

“When the game was on the line,” Turgeon said, “we didn't play with poise.”

[For Mark Turgeon’s Terps, a night with Special Olympics athletes brings joy and perspective]

Illinois went on runs in the second half when the Terps broke down defensively and couldn’t get stops. Maryland freshman Aaron Wiggins said he and his teammates weren’t communicating and didn’t play defense with togetherness.

Maryland has the fifth-youngest team in the country, according to KenPom.com’s experience rating. That hasn’t changed. But when the Terps won seven straight games beginning in late December, they had started to hit their stride and each win added more confidence to the group. But now they’re in a two-game slump — short enough that it hasn’t ruined their season but long enough that a rebound game seems imperative. The youth of the team, as Turgeon said, helps with forgetting the recent past, but Eric Ayala, one of the Terps’ six freshmen, said it’s the group’s character that gives him confidence.

“To take a loss like that, it hurts us basketball-wise,” Ayala said, “but it doesn't kill our spirits as a person.”

Northwestern has won just three conference games, but the league is deep and has already proved to be a stage for lower-ranked teams to knock off those near the top. Maryland knows that from firsthand experience now.

Still, the matchup with the Wildcats seems to be a prime chance to find a quick end to this losing streak. The game is at home, and Xfinity Center should have some added juice now that students are back for the spring semester that started Monday. Plus, it’s Maryland’s last game before the start of a tough stretch — on the road against No. 24 Wisconsin and Nebraska, at home against No. 17 Purdue, then on the road against No. 5 Michigan and Iowa.

“We’re just going to talk about playing the best we can,” Turgeon said when asked about the sense of urgency to win this game. “You can’t look ahead. You don’t know what’s going to happen over the next six weeks.”

While the season won’t truly be defined until March, the Terps still have much to prove in the present — starting Tuesday, when they can show that the loss to Illinois was only a blip in this long season, rather than a day that began their fall.

“As a team, we were in the clouds a little bit, been seeing that No. 13 ranking,” Ayala said. “We went on that nice win streak. We kind of relaxed a little bit. … Now we’ve got to find that dog, back on that hunt, that we were in the beginning of the season.”