

Mustapha Heron and St. John's have taken lumps from Butler's Henry Baddley and others lately, but there's plenty of time. (Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

There’s a time for desperation to set in as a team chases an NCAA tournament berth. For a power-conference team with a solid but unremarkable metrics, with solid but unremarkable victories, that time doesn’t arrive before February arrive.

Take St. John’s, which has dropped four of its last five. After a 12-0 start, the Red Storm sits at 15-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big East.

The panicky sort would point out St. John’s is tied for last in its conference. The rational sort would note the Red Storm is a half-game out of a share of third … and that league record is not part of the criteria for tournament selection.

The panicky sort would point out St. John’s visits surging Creighton this week before trips to Duke and Marquette. The rational sort would note the Red Storm has plenty of opportunities to regroup, not just in the next week or so but pretty much any time it takes the floor in February (or in the Big East tournament).

Here’s the reality: St. John’s has used up some of its margin for error, but it’s far from gone. It has some concerns (depth comes to mind), but it also has some magnificent scorers in Shamorie Ponds and Mustapha Heron. The Red Storm is far from finished.

The same can be said for Indiana, Ohio State or pretty much any team that has endured a lean couple of weeks. It’s still January, and there’s still nearly seven weeks until Selection Sunday. It’s not time for anyone in the hunt to become truly desperate.

Field notes

Last four in: St. John’s, Central Florida, Alabama, Butler

First four on the outside: VCU, Seton Hall, Temple, Creighton

Next four on the outside: Arizona, Saint Mary’s, UNC Greensboro, Utah State

Moving in: Alabama, Davidson, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Norfolk State, North Texas, UC Irvine

Moving out: Bucknell, Grand Canyon, North Carolina A&T, North Texas, Saint Louis, UC Santa Barbara, VCU, Weber State

Conference call: Big Ten (10), Atlantic Coast (8), Big 12 (8), Southeastern (7), Big East (5), American Athletic (3), Pac-12 (2)

Bracket projection

East Region vs. West, South vs. Midwest

East Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) Duke vs. (16) winner of MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/Norfolk State vs. SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Prairie View A&M

(8) Iowa vs. (9) TCU

Tulsa

(5) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (12) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State

(4) Texas Tech vs. (13) IVY/Yale

Des Moines

(3) Louisville vs. (14) HORIZON/Northern Kentucky

(6) Mississippi State vs. (11) Central Florida-St. John’s winner

Columbus, Ohio

(7) Oklahoma vs. (10) Arizona State

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

Villanova is trending upward during conference play. The Wildcats could well end up slotted in Hartford for the opening weekend and in the East Region. For now, they get only half of that combo in this projection. … There’s no shame in losing to Belmont, but it won’t help Murray State’s seeding possibilities. If the Racers win the OVC, they’ll be among the most dangerous double-digit seeds. …

All the credit in the world to Louisville for its 6-1 start to ACC play. Chris Mack has done superb work in his first year as coach, which isn’t a surprise given his track record at Xavier. Still, the Cardinals have to face Virginia (twice), Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech in a closing 10-game stretch that starts Saturday. Brutal. … Last year is last year: This season’s version of Loyola Chicago just isn’t as good as its 2018 Final Four team, and the seeding reflects it.

South Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) ACC/Virginia vs. (16) METRO ATLANTIC/Rider

(8) Mississippi vs. (9) Minnesota

Salt Lake City

(5) Maryland vs. (12) SOUTHERN/Wofford

(4) Iowa State vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

Des Moines

(3) Marquette vs. (14) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

(6) N.C. State vs. (11) Indiana

Jacksonville, Fla.

(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) Texas

(2) Kentucky vs. (15) BIG SKY/Montana

The three teams in the Big Ten without back-to-back losses at some point this season are Michigan, Michigan State and … Minnesota? It’s true. The Golden Gophers have avoided extended slides, and that’s why they’ve stabilized in the middle of the bracket. … If Maryland were shipped to Salt Lake City (or San Jose), it would be the eighth time in its last 17 NCAA appearances it was sent to a subregional in the west.

[‘We’ve got to find that dog’: Maryland looks to get back on track against Northwestern]

Archie Miller leading Indiana against his alma mater (N.C. State) would make for a juicy opening weekend subplot, but the Hoosiers need to start winning games to keep that a possibility. … Kentucky fans would be set up to take over rival Louisville’s arena in the regional weekend with this bracket setup.

Midwest Region

Jacksonville, Fla.

(1) SEC/Tennessee vs. winner of (16) NORTHEAST/Robert Morris vs. SOUTHLAND/Sam Houston

(8) PAC-12/Washington vs. (9) Ohio State

San Jose

(5) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Houston vs. (12) COLONIAL/Hofstra

(4) Purdue vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Tulsa

(3) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (14) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(6) Wisconsin vs. (11) Alabama-Butler winner

Hartford, Conn.

(7) MID-AMERICAN/Buffalo vs. (10) Auburn

(2) North Carolina vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Radford

Washington swept the Oregon schools on the road to improve to 7-0 in the Pac-12 and has won nine in a row. The Huskies are in decent shape to continue a methodical climb up the seed list in the coming weeks. … Purdue’s improvement is not-so-quiet anymore. It always helped to have the best player on the floor (Carsen Edwards) in most games. Now, the Boilermakers have rolled up five wins in a row after taming Michigan State. …

Wisconsin responded to a 1-4 slide by winning three consecutive games by double-digit margins. The Badgers can continue their charge this week against postseason contenders Nebraska and Maryland. … Basic math says one of Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia will get squeezed out of subregional slots in the southeast (either Columbia or Jacksonville). This week, the Tar Heels get the boot.

West Region

Columbus, Ohio

(1) BIG TEN/Michigan vs. (16) PATRIOT/Lehigh

(8) Baylor vs. (9) Syracuse

San Jose

(5) LSU vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Lipscomb

(4) MOUNTAIN WEST/Nevada vs. (13) ATLANTIC 10/Davidson

Hartford, Conn.

(3) Virginia Tech vs. (14) SUN BELT/Texas State

(6) Kansas State vs. (11) Florida

Salt Lake City

(7) Florida State vs. (10) Nebraska

(2) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (15) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

There isn’t a team in the country that’s helped itself more in the last three weeks than Baylor. The Bears have won five in a row and blasted Oklahoma by 30 on Monday night. … The Atlantic 10 is down to one-bid territory for the moment, barely. Davidson could have a shot at an at-large if it can go on an extended winning streak, but VCU has the best profile to snag an extra spot.

Metrics love Florida a lot more than a glance at the Gators’ résumé might indicate. Things should come into better focus over the next two weeks. Up next for the Gators are Mississippi and Kentucky at home and Auburn and Tennessee on the road. … Florida State has won two in a row and gets three of its next four at home. Things have stabilized in Tallahassee.