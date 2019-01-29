

Richie Williams, shown in 2014 coaching the U.S. under-17 national team. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

On the day he left Utah for a new job as head coach of Loudoun United, Richie Williams was in the Salt Lake City airport waiting to board a flight to Washington when two fellow travelers recognized him.

"Hey Richie Williams, D.C. United!"

Williams, 48, last played for United in 2002, but as a three-time MLS Cup winner and a member of United’s Hall of Tradition, he has lifetime status.

“I thought, ‘What? Really?’ Too funny.”

Williams is returning to Washington to oversee United’s second-division team, a first-year operation that will play its inaugural United Soccer League match in about five weeks at Nashville.

He has no players, aside from the young prospects likely assigned to Loudoun from the D.C. squad. He does not have a staff. The home stadium in Leesburg will not be ready until August, prompting a scramble to locate other home venues for six matches.

The team is likely going to practice alongside D.C. United at RFK Stadium’s outer fields until the organization as a whole opens a new training center in Leesburg no earlier than September.

But after serving as an assistant and interim coach of the New York Red Bulls (2006-11), head coach of the U.S. under-17 and under-18 teams and assistant jobs with Real Salt Lake and the U.S. senior national team, he will return to an area where he spent most of his playing career (with the University of Virginia, the Richmond Kickers and D.C. United).

Williams has owned a house in Reston for more than 20 years and plans to move back in this summer with his family.

On Monday, he was in Washington to visit the RFK fields and facilities. On Tuesday, he will attend his formal introduction at a news conference in Leesburg. On Wednesday, he will arrive at D.C. United’s preseason camp in Clearwater, Fla., for a closer look at the prospects who will likely begin their careers with Loudoun United.

[Side note: When arriving at his D.C. hotel, Williams ran into French legend Michel Platini, who is vacationing in Washington. Platini asked about his Loudoun United scarf. Williams gave him the rundown.]

Before diving into his new job, Williams took a few minutes to answer questions from the Insider:

How does it feel to be back in the D.C. United family?

It’s a good feeling. D.C. is my team. It’s my MLS team. We accomplished a lot in the early years. I love being back in D.C., back in Northern Virginia. Things have obviously changed over the years, but you can see the investment Jason [Levien] and the club have put into the organization with the stadium [Audi Field] and players [Wayne Rooney], the new training facility and adding Loudoun United and another stadium.

When you were told by the U.S. Soccer Federation last month that you weren’t going to continue with the national team, what did you want to do?

I was looking for any opportunities out there — coaching in MLS, coaching in USL. If I could go to a place where I had ties, especially on the East Coast, I would pursue it. When I saw this opportunity, it was a club I played for and a club I love, in an area where I went to college and started my career. And it was a head coaching job. I’ve been a head coach, but I’ve also been an assistant. I thought this would be a good step and, at this moment, it would be a good opportunity and a good challenge.

You were Ben Olsen’s teammate and you know Dave Kasper from his early days in United’s front office. How is it beneficial having a history with them and a history with the organization?

It always helps to have a prior relationship. We all know each other. We’ve always been comfortable with each other in terms of our interaction and communication, which is going to be important because we’re going to need that as we start this team and create a bond between the two teams. There are going to be times, I’m sure, when they need one of my guys or they are sending someone to me at the last minute. A prior relationship — and a good relationship — is going to help that process.

Did you expect a uniformity in playing styles and philosophies between the two teams, especially regarding the young players?

It’s exactly what I spoke to Ben about, and we do believe eventually we want the teams to play in a similar way. Everyone realizes it’s a real challenge right now just because it’s so late starting up this season. From the get-go, do we want to really establish the same methods and training sessions? We all realize it’s going to help the young guys coming through the academy who might get to the first team. We know it’s a way for the young players who are either drafted or in their first or second year with D.C. United to get games at Loudoun if they’re not playing with the first team. Now, exactly how we do it, we still need to talk about it. I would think everyone wants to be similar in that approach, connecting both teams.

The season opener is not far away. What kind of challenges are in your immediate future?

It’s a huge challenge, putting the staff together, putting the roster together and just trying to watch video and talking to people about potential players. It’s late in the game because a lot of players have already signed. We’ve got to do our homework and work together in identifying players. At the same time, you don’t want to sign players just for the sake of it. You want to have an idea that someday they could fit in and potentially make it to the first team. There is a lot to be done and a lot of details and things that need to happen — and rather quickly.

In the USL, you will match wits with a longtime friend, mentor and coaching colleague, Dave Sarachan, who last month was hired by North Carolina FC. What should we expect?

“It’s going to be a battle of the four-foot, gray-haired little guys. Dave is older; he’s shrinking.”

