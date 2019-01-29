

Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is expected to be hired as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals after the Super Bowl. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

ATLANTA — The future head coach of the Miami Dolphins will match wits with the future head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals in this Sunday’s Super Bowl. Unless someone pulls a Josh McDaniels after the game, that is.

It is not unusual for an assistant coach on a Super Bowl team to arrive in town for game week with a head coaching job lined up with another franchise. It is an awkward situation necessitated by NFL rules that prevent a coach from being hired by another team until that coach’s current team has completed its season. In this Super Bowl, that awkwardness involves New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor.

Flores is expected to be hired by the Dolphins as their head coach. It is believed that Taylor will become the head coach of the Bengals. So that left both deflecting questions about their not-too-distant futures during media night Monday.

“Right now all my focus is on the Rams,” Flores said. “I really feel like I’m doing a disservice to the players if my mind is anywhere else than on this week, this game.”

Taylor, speaking earlier in the night, was working off the same script.

“Our focus has been on winning every single one of these games,” he said. “It would be a disservice to everybody to put in all this work that we’ve done and for there to be any distractions, allow there to be any distractions.”

It’s not a new situation. Last year, both Patriots coordinators — Matt Patricia on defense and McDaniels on offense — arrived at the Super Bowl as presumed head coaches-to-be, Patricia in Detroit and McDaniels in Indianapolis. The year before, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan came to the Super Bowl with the head coaching job of the San Francisco 49ers in hand.

Shanahan ended up with the 49ers, as expected. Same with Patricia and the Lions. But McDaniels stunned the Colts and the rest of the NFL last year when he changed his mind after the Super Bowl and opted to remain with the Patriots. That is the risk for teams that wait for their coaches, as the Dolphins and the Bengals are doing now.

The NFL has considered tweaking the rule. But owners don’t want a situation in which an assistant coach on a team still playing in the postseason already has been hired by another team.

“I would say the interview process was a great learning experience for me,” Flores said Monday. “I’m fortunate. I think more than anything, it’s a humbling experience for me, a guy from my background. It made me think of my time here in New England. I’ve spent 15 years here. We’ve got great ownership. I’ve been around a lot of great coaches. I’ve learned a lot about the game. I’m just fortunate to be around a lot of great players, great coaches.”

If Flores’s near-deal with the Dolphins is completed, he would be the lone minority coach hired during this leaguewide hiring cycle for head coaches, after five of the NFL’s eight minority head coaches from last season were fired.

Flores, 37, is the son of Honduran immigrants and grew up living in housing projects in Brooklyn. He played linebacker at Boston College, then landed a job as a scouting assistant with the Patriots in 2004 working for their former top front office executive, Scott Pioli. Flores jumped to the coaching staff in 2008 and worked in several roles before becoming, in effect, the defensive coordinator this season following Patricia’s departure, although he wasn’t given that title by Coach Bill Belichick.

“I think of where I grew up,” Flores said. “My parents were immigrants and we didn’t grow up with a lot. They [the Patriots] took a shot [with] me. I got hired by Scott Pioli way back in ’04. I was getting coffee and getting dry cleaning and driving guys around and just trying to find my way. I slept on an air mattress that year. Just to be up for an interview — one, let alone four — was very humbling. I feel very fortunate.”

Taylor, 35, is a beneficiary of the zeal shown by NFL teams to find their own version of Rams Coach Sean McVay. In Taylor, the Bengals are getting a McVay disciple who is a former quarterback at Nebraska and is the son-in-law of former NFL coach Mike Sherman. Taylor is a former offensive coordinator of the Dolphins.

The Rams’ offense belongs, clearly, to McVay. But Taylor said that McVay allows his assistants to be meaningful collaborators.

“When you have a head coach that’s open to any suggestions from anybody and you feel valued, it becomes very easy,” Taylor said. “You can communicate with the head coach and he’s gonna communicate with you back. You feel like your role is important. It takes everybody on the staff — big roles, small roles. I think that’s what’s so great about the staff that Sean has assembled in L.A. Everyone knows their role and knows how to contribute, and it’s helped us get to this point.”

It was a hectic postseason for Taylor and Flores as they juggled head coaching interviews with their coaching responsibilities. But being busy is just part of the job, Flores said.

“In this business, there are challenges every day,” Flores said. “Everyone’s got to multitask. Everybody’s got 10 different things to do. It’s no different for me. I think I’m good at compartmentalizing and taking care of what I’ve got to take care of. If my wife wants me to take the kids to school or I’ve got to go to B.J.’s and get a little shopping done … or red zone or third down or whatever it happens to be, whatever the jobs are or the tasks are for that day, I think you can do it all.”

