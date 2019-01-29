

Scottie Montgomery, shown in 2017 as head coach at East Carolina. (Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Maryland agreed to pay offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery $800,000 in his first year with the program, according to a memorandum of understanding offer obtained Tuesday by The Washington Post through an open records request.

Montgomery’s pay marks a considerable increase from what Maryland paid Matt Canada, the school’s offensive coordinator last season. Canada agreed to receive $650,000 per year but earned more when he became the team’s interim head coach in August.

The Post also obtained salary details Tuesday for two other Terrapins football assistants through separate open records requests. Special teams coordinator John Papuchis will make $350,000 each year in his two-year deal, and running backs coach Elijah Brooks received a two-year deal for $175,000 in his first year and $200,000 for the next year, according to their memorandums of understanding offers.

Michael Locksley will receive a salary of $2.5 million in his first year as head coach, with a $100,000 increase during each year of his five-year deal that will be extended by a year if he is still the head coach the day after the 2019 regular season. Locksley’s salary, which is low compared to that of many Power Five head coaches, gave Maryland flexibility to hire higher-salaried assistants.

If the university fires Montgomery without cause, he will be paid $550,000 per year for each year remaining on the contract. If he is fired and then obtains an athletics-related job, the amount he receives from Maryland would be reduced by the amount he makes at his new job.

Montgomery’s three-year deal also includes a $25,000 increase each year. Montgomery’s base salary is $450,000 each year, and his annual supplemental income begins at $350,000 per year.

Like Locksley, Montgomery can earn bonuses through performance-based incentives. If Maryland participates in the Big Ten championship, he would receive $45,000. If Maryland wins the conference title, he would instead earn $67,500.

He also is due a bonus should Maryland’s participate in a bowl game: $22,500 for a standard bowl, $45,000 for a New Year’s Six bowl, $67,500 for a College Football Playoff semifinal or $90,000 for a College Football Playoff final.

Montgomery earns another bonus depending on the bowl outcome: $22,500 for winning a standard bowl or a New Year’s Six bowl, $45,000 for a win in a College Football Playoff semifinal or $67,500 for a win in the College Football Playoff final.

If Maryland fires Papuchis without cause, it will be responsible for paying him $250,000 per year. If Maryland fires Brooks without cause, the school owes him his entire salary. Their buyouts should they accept new athletics-related jobs, follow a similar scale to Montgomery’s.

Papuchis and Brooks also receive performance-based incentives for the same milestones that are included in Montgomery’s contract but with their bonus amounts smaller, as they are taken as a percentage of the coaches' annual base salary.

Montgomery, Papuchis and Brooks all receive six tickets for every football game and four tickets for every men’s and women’s home basketball game.

Contract details for other Maryland football assistants had not been made available as of Tuesday morning.

