Nickell Robey-Coleman is apparently not content with infuriating a rival team’s fan base in the wake of a huge game. Now the Rams cornerback, notorious for his role in a crucial no-call against the Saints, has given the Patriots all the bulletin-board material they could ever want ahead of a showdown in the Super Bowl.

Remember when Tom Brady claimed that “everyone thinks we suck” and “can’t win any games,” before the AFC championship game? Well, now Brady can ponder comments from Robey-Coleman about the 41-year-old quarterback that include, “Age has definitely taken a toll.”

New England as a whole can stew over remarks from the cornerback such as saying that the Patriots are guilty of “arrogance” and that they do “little [expletive that sounds like ‘glass bowl’] stuff” because they enjoy “antagonizing” opponents.”

Robey-Coleman showed little restraint, or fear of his remarks coming back to haunt him, while speaking with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne. In a feature published Monday before the Super Bowl’s official media session, where players have been known to drop some trash talk, the sixth-year veteran also showed that he is not the least bit apologetic for his hit on New Orleans wide receiver Tommylee Lewis that many thought should have resulted in a pass-interference penalty late in the NFC championship game. (Robey-Coleman was fined for a helmet-to-helmet hit on the play that also wasn’t called.)

“I put his a-- on a Waffle House frying pan! It was football!” Robey-Coleman exclaimed. “If you don’t know the sport, well, then, news flash: We hit people. It’s the NFL. And sometimes, we’d rather take a flag and hit somebody than somebody catch and score on us.”

Robey-Coleman, 27, was no less forthright immediately after the overtime win that sent his Rams to the Super Bowl and outraged the Saints and their supporters, including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who used the floor of his august institution to bemoan “the most blatant and consequential blown call in NFL history.”

“Oh, hell yeah. That was P.I.," Robey-Coleman said following the win. Explaining that he wasn’t even meant to cover Lewis on the play and did the only thing he could to prevent a huge play for the Saints, the cornerback added, “I just know I got there before the ball got there. And I whacked his a--.”

In the Bleacher Report story, Robey-Coleman offered an explanation for his antipathy for the Patriots that had to do with the fact that he spent his first four NFL seasons with the division-rival Bills, after going undrafted out of Southern California in 2013. “I’ve got Buffalo blood running through my veins, so you know I hate these guys,” he said. “I naturally hate them. I never liked New England.”

He wasn’t completely dismissive of Brady by any means, but he made clear that he didn’t think the five-time Super Bowl winner was as good as he used to be. “For him to still be doing it, that’s a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was,” Robey-Coleman said.

“[Brady] still can sling it, but he’s not slinging it as much. Whatever he was doing — because of his age and all that — he’s not doing as much of that anymore,” he continued. “He’s still doing the same things; he’s just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it’s not the sharpest. But it still gets done.”

Speaking Monday at the Super Bowl Opening Night event, Rams General Manager Les Snead expressed hope that Robey-Coleman was done serving as something of a motivational speaker for the Patriots, saying, “I think we’ve told him not to say anything else.”

For his part, Robey-Coleman tried to dial things back in his appearance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where he notably was not given a podium, telling reporters that his comments had been taken “out of context.” Calling Brady “a great quarterback,” Robey-Coleman said, “He’s a legend. I’m not taking nothing from his game.

“I was asked a question about the difference between him in the past and him now, I said his age,” he added. “It wasn’t no big deal about, ‘Oh, he’s old.’ . . . I’m not taking nothing away from him, I just said his age.”

Before Monday, the Patriots provided some bulletin-board material of their own at a send-off event in Foxborough, Mass. New England safety Patrick Chung told the crowd, “We’re going to go out there and kick their a--, baby!”

At a similar event for the Rams later on Sunday, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who played for New England last season, said, “Hey Chung, we heard you talking that talk back there in Foxborough.”

The Patriots have undoubtedly heard the talk from Robey-Coleman, who is set to play a crucial role in the Super Bowl as the Rams' primary slot cornerback, meaning that he will often be tasked with covering Julian Edelman. Over the past few years, the New England wide receiver has proven to be a reliable target — particularly in the playoffs, where his 105 catches in 17 games are second only to Jerry Rice’s mark of 151 — and Brady, one can only imagine, would like nothing more than to show Robey-Coleman that lighting up defenses never gets old for him.

