

The Washington Redskins have promoted Kevin O'Connell to offensive coordinator. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The Washington Redskins promoted passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator Tuesday, continuing a steady climb through the organization for a 33-year-old who is seen as a rising star.

The team also announced that defensive line coach Jim Tomsula will return next season for his third year in that role.

Several teams have inquired about O’Connell’s availability this offseason, according to several people who have had dealings with the Redskins' front office. O’Connell was especially important for the team to keep after it has drawn attention recently for allowing several talented young coaches to go elsewhere. Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay, who was a Redskins assistant from 2010 to 2016, is the primary example. McVay left to take over the Rams in 2017 and has led his team to the Super Bowl in just his second year at the helm. San Francisco 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan and new Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur are also former Redskins assistants.

Matt Cavanaugh, the team’s offensive coordinator the past two seasons, will remain with the organization as senior offensive assistant.

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden has called the team’s plays for three of his five seasons in Washington, giving McVay the role in 2015 and 2016 before taking it back when McVay left for the Rams. Gruden has considered letting O’Connell take over as play caller, but he may maintain that responsibility for at least another season.

O’Connell was hired by the Redskins as quarterbacks coach in 2017 and was promoted to passing game coordinator last winter. A third-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2008, O’Connell backed up Tom Brady for a season and played with the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers before beginning his coaching career with the Cleveland Browns in 2015. O’Connell served as an offensive assistant with the 49ers in 2016 before joining the Redskins staff.

Gruden is looking for a quarterbacks coach to replace O’Connell but plans to take his time with that search. A person with knowledge of the Redskins' coaching searches said Gruden interviewed former Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese — who was the quarterbacks coach in Cincinnati when Gruden was that team’s offensive coordinator from 2011 to 2013 — and will interview more candidates this week.

Tomsula, a former head coach of the 49ers, has had a significant impact on the Redskins' defensive line and linebackers and was considered a big part of the defense’s success during the first half of the 2018 season. His contract had expired at the end of the season, and he had drawn interest from other teams.

The Redskins still need to replace longtime inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, who left for the same position with the Packers.

