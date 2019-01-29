

ATLANTA — The league office presumably will break its public silence on the botched call that decided the NFC championship game when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media Wednesday at his annual news conference during Super Bowl week.

And what Goodell says during that state-of-the-league address about instant replay and pass interference will matter. If Goodell calls for the NFL to make interference subject to replay review, that probably will happen. If he doesn’t, it’s anyone’s guess what would come next, given the long-standing objection of the league’s competition committee to making judgment calls such as interference reviewable.

Goodell has used his Super Bowl bully pulpit in the past to lobby for rule changes that he wanted to see, and succeeded.

Last year, he said he wanted the competition committee to start from scratch and remake the catch rule in a sensible manner. The issue of “What’s a catch?” had confounded the NFL for years, with a rule that had little connection to common sense, and Goodell had finally had enough. That put the sport on its way to having a new catch rule this season that actually made sense. And in a season overflowing with officiating controversies, debates about catches and non-catches were noticeably absent from the public consternation.

Similarly, Goodell said during Super Bowl week in 2016 that he wanted to see a rule enacted in which a player would be automatically ejected from any game in which he was penalized twice for personal fouls. That came on the heels of on-field confrontations during a game between New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Josh Norman, then with the Carolina Panthers.

Likewise, Goodell got his way. The competition committee narrowed the proposal to an automatic ejection for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the same game, and the owners ratified that proposal that offseason.

When the commissioner speaks on such issues, he generally gets the result he’s seeking.

People familiar with the league’s inner workings already have said, in the aftermath of the officiating gaffe that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl instead of the New Orleans Saints, the competition committee will give serious consideration this offseason to making interference subject to replay.

The NFL had its worst officiating nightmare play out in the NFC title game, with an obvious pass interference infraction by the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman on the Saints’ Tommylee Lewis in the final two minutes of regulation going uncalled. The missed call gave the Rams time, after the Saints kicked a field goal on that drive, to get a tying field goal in regulation. The Rams prevailed in overtime.

The replay system is designed to keep the outcome of a game from being decided by such an obviously wrong call. But interference is not subject to replay review. The competition committee never has wanted to allow games to be re-officiated via replay by permitting such subjective rulings to be reviewed. But a good number of teams and coaches do want to see the use of replay expanded. Goodell’s wishes could be the deciding factor.

The controversy has raged on, barely abated, since the missed call. Saints fans purchased billboards. They filed lawsuits. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) made a speech on the Senate floor about the missed call. Saints tight end Benjamin Watson, a respected veteran player who missed the NFC championship game while recovering from appendicitis and previously announced plans to retire, wrote on social media that Goodell’s public silence on the non-call “is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive of football fans everywhere.”

The NFL quickly admitted the officiating gaffe. Al Riveron, the league’s senior vice president of officiating, told Saints Coach Sean Payton, a member of the competition committee, in a postgame phone call that pass interference should have been called. The NFL fined Robey-Coleman for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on Lewis on the play, which also went uncalled.

But there has been no public statement issued by the league, and the silence has produced criticism by Watson and some other observers.

It is in keeping, though, with the lower public profile of Goodell in recent months. Some former associates have said they believe that Goodell thought he was in a no-win situation after being criticized by fans and media members over a variety of issues in recent years, and specifically targeted by President Trump over the league’s approach to dealing with players who protested during the national anthem.

If that indeed was the approach taken by Goodell and the league, it seems to have worked, mostly, during a 2018 season in which scoring soared and TV ratings were on the mend. The NFL’s on-field product was good and its off-field controversies ebbed.

But Goodell will have no choice but to take center stage soon when the league begins to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association; the current labor deal expires following the 2020 season. He also must negotiate a new round of network TV deals. And, in the shorter term, he must face questions Wednesday about the missed call in New Orleans, the league’s officiating situation and what will be done next on those issues.

The entire sport awaits his answers.

