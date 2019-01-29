

Tom Brady enjoys a moment with a young fan. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl’s Opening Night event, which is essentially an overgrown, unusually lively media session, always has its share of nontraditional interviewers and offbeat questions. So it was on Monday, and while some Rams and Patriots players were getting quizzed about Sean McVay’s teenage hairdo or being challenged to eat scorpions, Tom Brady was fielding a question about his “haters.”

The 41-year-old Patriots quarterback took the question while at his podium from a young fan, who asked, “How are you able to focus, despite the negative fan base, a.k.a. the haters?”

Brady turned the question back on the boy, who was wearing a shirt with the logo of the NFL’s “Play 60” program, which encourages youth to engage in physical activity for at least 60 minutes a day. “I dunno, what do we do about the haters,” the five-time Super Bowl winner asked, only to get an uncertain shrug in return.

“We love ’em. We love ’em back, because we don’t hate back,” Brady said. “We appreciate it, and we love ’em, and we wish them the best in their life.”

Tom Brady shared an adorable moment with a young fan who asked about how to handle haters. pic.twitter.com/1SfzZGQBOs — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2019

Brady has certainly had his share of haters over a 19-year career that has now featured an astounding nine total trips to the Super Bowl, as well as accusations of cheating and of being the lucky beneficiary of Coach Bill Belichick’s brilliant game plans. He has given signs in the past of appreciating his critics, if only because they have given him that much more motivation.

One recent example of that mind-set came after the Patriots’ division-round win over the Chargers earlier this month, when he made clear that he had heard some of the skepticism about how well this season’s Patriots, whose 11 regular-season wins were their fewest since 2009, might do in the playoffs. “I know everyone thinks we suck and, you know, can’t win any games,” he said then. “So we’ll see.”

On Monday, though, Brady appeared to be aiming for a far less edgy, much more warmhearted view of his detractors. That likely had something to do with who was asking him about them, but it would have been hard for anyone to argue with the message he imparted.

At another point on Monday, Brady again chose to take the high road when presented with an opportunity to fire back at a critic. After being asked about comments made by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who said that “age has definitely taken a toll” on Brady, and that the quarterback is no longer at his “sharpest,” Brady paused before saying only that he didn’t “have much to add.”

Tom Brady is asked his reaction to Nickell Robey-Coleman’s remarks, and after a notable pause, he says, “Yeah, I don’t have much to add.” pic.twitter.com/8qKPPaxkEK — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 29, 2019

If there’s anything to the phrase, “Living well is the best revenge,” then Brady is more than sticking it to his haters. He has kept himself in remarkably good shape — his oft-stated desire to play until he’s 45 has never seemed more plausible — and he appears to have a happy home life with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and their two children (Brady also has a son with actress Bridget Moynahan).

In football terms, no one has ever had experienced a run like the one Brady is on, much to the ongoing chagrin of his detractors. He’s had an unprecedented number of opportunities to hone his responses at Super Bowl media day, and among his comments were these:

Brady is “always nervous before games.”

The Rams are “as explosive a team as there is in the NFL,” with “the best d-line in the league.”

He and Belichick have “a great understanding of one another,” and it’s been “a great relationship” for Brady.

“What’s ‘Roma’? I’ve been under a rock, watching football games, for the last four or five months.”

“I’m not giving [Rams quarterback Jared Goff] any advice!”

Brady may or may not actually love the haters, and he probably doesn’t love having to subject himself to an event such as Opening Night when he could instead be breaking down film of his upcoming opponent, but he undoubtedly appreciates being in this position. He also probably didn’t mind being given the opportunity to offer some friendly advice to a young fan ahead of yet another chance to prove to everyone — even those who don’t love him so much — that he’s the best to ever perform on the NFL’s grandest stage.

