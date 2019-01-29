

Trae Young, left, and Luka Doncic share a moment during a Hawks-Mavericks game in December. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press)

By virtue of a draft-day trade between the Hawks and Mavericks, the NBA careers of Trae Young and Luka Doncic will always be linked. While the early results indicate that Dallas got the better of that deal by landing Doncic, Young said Monday that the swap has “worked out for both teams.”

Pressed on ESPN’s “The Jump” about who would be the better player five to 10 years from now, Young replied, “In my eyes, it’s not a question — it’s going to be me.” He added, “But that’s just the competitive nature in my blood, and I think that’s a no-brainer with me.”

That very much remains to be seen. The 20-year-old Atlanta point guard has gotten his NBA career off to a promising but uneven start, while Doncic has looked like the runaway favorite for NBA rookie of the year honors. The Dallas forward, 19, leads all first-year players by a considerable margin in scoring (20.5) and is second in assists (5.4) and third in rebounds (6.9), and Sunday he became the first teenager in NBA history with multiple triple-doubles, posting 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors.

For his part, Young entered Monday leading all rookies in assists (7.3) while standing third in scoring (16.2), but he was shooting just 29.0 percent from three-point range, a concerning mark for a player whose relatively small stature (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) means he needs to excel on the perimeter. That lack of size also has been a problem for Young on the defensive end, as was predicted going into last year’s draft, when he was selected fifth by Dallas and sent to Atlanta, along with a top-five protected 2019 first-round pick, for Doncic, who was taken third.

Doncic’s steadier overall play is reflected in a much higher player efficiency rating (19.3) than Young’s (13.2), and he ranks 43rd in ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus, leading all rookies. Young ranks 461st of 482 qualified players.

On ESPN, Young said of the comparisons to the Slovenian phenom: “Obviously I hear everything that goes on. You can’t miss it.

“Luka’s having a really good year so far. And for me, all I do is try to focus on myself and my team,” he continued. “I know it’s easy to say, but I’m really dedicated to working extremely hard every day for my teammates.”

If there is a rivalry between the players, it’s at least a friendly one, according to the former Oklahoma star. He said Monday that he and Doncic got to “know each other pretty well” over the summer while attending draft- and rookie-related events and that they occasionally correspond by phone.

“He’s a good dude, for sure,” Young said.

As for his “not a question” remark about eventually becoming a better player than Doncic, “The Jump” host Rachel Nichols told Young with an approving chuckle, “That is 100 percent what you are supposed to say.”

