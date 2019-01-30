

Flint Hill's Qudus Wahab verbally committed to Georgetown on Wednesday. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

Flint Hill center Qudus Wahab verbally committed to Georgetown on Wednesday, adding a versatile center to the Hoyas' 2019 recruiting class.

Wahab, who is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, announced his decision via Twitter. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound big man had several offers from top basketball programs, but he narrowed his decision down to his top four schools in Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Connecticut and Georgetown before ultimately choosing the Hoyas.

Wahab is ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in Virginia for class of 2019, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

“I’m just extremely excited for a young man who set his sights on getting better and improving,” Flint Hill Coach Rico Reed said. “I know that his better days are ahead of him. Proud is probably not the right term to use. I am ecstatic and almost emotional at the opportunities that is ahead for him.”

Wahab is the third big man Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing has secured for the class of 2019. Ewing already signed Malcolm Wilson and Timothy Igohoefe, who are both 6-11 centers, on the final day of the early signing period in November.

For Ewing, landing local products has been a focal point since his return to his alma mater. Georgetown sophomore Jamorko Pickett, a District native whom Ewing signed before his first season, was Ewing’s first big local recruit. Now Wahab is looking to be his next big splash from the Washington area.

“Most people in this area would consider [Georgetown], the place on the hill, as ‘Big Man U,’ " Reed said. “It is an opportunity to develop a relationship and be mentored by one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Getting coached by Patrick is something many won’t get to do.”

Ewing already got his guards in place last year with James Akinjo and Mac McClung, but with the addition of Wahab, the focus on landing and developing big men is clear, especially because the Hoyas' starting center, Jessie Govan, and forward Trey Mourning are leaving after this season. Wahab’s commitment will add to Ewing’s replacement options, who also include current freshmen Josh LeBlanc and Grayson Carter and N.C. State transfer Omer Yurtseven, who will be eligible next year.

Wahab is known as one of the top big men in the Washington area, along with uncommitted DeMatha center Hunter Dickinson, who is ranked the No. 4 center nationally in the Class of 2020 by 247 Sports.

Ava Wallace contributed to this report.

