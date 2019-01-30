

Bruno Fernando led Maryland with 22 points and 10 rebounds. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Maryland entered Tuesday night’s game against Northwestern headed in the wrong direction — away from the top-tier Big Ten teams and toward the mosh of programs in the middle of the conference.

With a couple of months still remaining in the season, months that include the games that matter most, the No. 21 Terps needed a night to help them forget a deflating defeat to an inferior Illinois team three days earlier at Madison Square Garden. Solid practice can help erase the memories of a tough loss, and so can time, but nothing works as much as a win, especially a convincing one.

The Terps got what they needed at Xfinity Center, cruising past their visitors, 70-52, to end their two-game losing streak. They had to do so largely without junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., the team’s leading scorer, who ran into foul trouble and finished with just eight points in 19 minutes. Only once before in his career had he played fewer than 20 minutes in a game.

When Cowan picked up his fourth foul with about 12 minutes left, Maryland already led by 17 points. Even without one of their best players, the Terps (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) continued to extend their advantage over the Wildcats (12-9, 3-7). Maryland’s lead peaked at 27 points late in the second half.

Sophomore Bruno Fernando had a characteristic strong night leading the Terps, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Maryland held the Wildcats to 31 percent shooting from the field, allowing for an easy win. Freshman Jalen Smith recorded 14 points and nine rebounds, his best scoring night since his career-high 21 points against Nebraska in early January.

Sophomore guard Darryl Morsell and freshman guard Eric Ayala each finished with eight points and two three-pointers apiece.

By midway the second half, the student section at Xfinity Center, which was filled despite the snowy weather in College Park, chanted for Andrew Terrell, the senior walk-on who recently earned a scholarship, to enter the game. Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon finally opted to do so, inserting several deep reserves in the waning minutes because the game’s outcome resembled that of an early-season, nonconference blowout.

Maryland hadn’t played at home since Jan. 12, and the Terps’ next home game won’t come for another two weeks. Maryland now begins a difficult stretch — on the road against No. 24 Wisconsin and Nebraska, at home against No. 17 Purdue, then on the road against No. 5 Michigan and Iowa — making the win against Northwestern even more imperative.

Maryland held the Wildcats to just 7-for-31 shooting from the field in the first half Tuesday, including one five-minute drought with 12 straight misses and another stretch that lasted just over five minutes with nine straight misses.

The Terps positioned themselves to build a significant lead early, but seven first-half turnovers, including six in just over six minutes in one span, kept them from doing so. Maryland still went into halftime with an 11-point lead and played with more poise after the break, committing just four second-half turnovers — a considerable improvement from the loss against Illinois when late turnovers doomed the Terps.