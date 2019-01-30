

Neymar receives medical attention on the sideline during the French Cup soccer match against Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris earlier this month. (Associated Press) (AP/AP)

Soccer star Neymar will be sidelined for 10 weeks as he pursues “conservative treatment” for a broken bone in his right foot, marking the second straight season that he has missed time with an injury to the same foot.

His club, Paris Saint-Germain, made the announcement that a wait-and-see approach would be taken, although it means Neymar will miss both legs of the Champions League round of 16 with Manchester United.

Neymar, 26, left the field in tears after suffering the injury to the same fifth metatarsal, although in a different spot, on which he had surgery last year, in PSG’s 2-0 French Cup victory last week over Strasbourg.

“Paris Saint-Germain gathered together a group of world-renowned medical experts at the Ooredoo Training Centre to carry out a thorough review of the injury to Neymar Jr.'s right foot,” it said in a statement.

“After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr.'s injury to the fifth right metatarsal.”

Neymar, the club said, “is expected to return to the field within 10 weeks.”

The club added: “Paris St-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown.”

Surgery most likely would end his second season with PSG and jeopardize his availability for Copa America this summer. It will almost certainly end his second season in Paris prematurely and seriously threaten his participation with his homeland Brazil team in this summer’s Copa America.

PSG plays Manchester United at Old Trafford on Feb. 12 and in Paris on March 6.

Read more from The Post:

Anthony Davis fined $50,000 amid reports of trade request

Jerry Brewer: In St. Louis, this Super Bowl is no party in the city the Rams left behind

The NFL wouldn’t cancel Maroon 5′s Super Bowl news conference just to avoid Colin Kaepernick questions, would it?