

Rob Ryan is the Redskins' new inside linebackers' coach. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Washington Redskins have hired Rob Ryan as their next inside linebackers coach, bringing in another former coordinator to fill an assistant role.

Ryan, 56, held the title of assistant head coach/defense for the Buffalo Bills under his twin brother Rex Ryan in 2016 and previously was the defensive coordinator in New Orleans (2013-15), Dallas (2011-12), Cleveland (2009-10) and Oakland (2004-08). He is the second former coordinator added this offseason, after Ray Horton was hired to coach defensive backs.

[Redskins promote Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator]

The Ryan brothers are known for his boisterous personalities and as the sons of Buddy Ryan, the defensive coordinator of the 1985 Super Bowl-winning Chicago Bears. Rex was the head coach of the Jets and Bills.

Rob Ryan’s best unit was on the 2013 Saints that went 11-5 and advanced to the divisional round. That defense ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed and yards allowed, with the second-ranked pass defense and 19th-ranked run defense. Ryan was fired, along with his brother, from the Bills at the end of the 2016 season, and most recently served as an NFL analyst for Sky Sports. The 2019 season will be Ryan’s 20th coaching in the NFL.

Coach Jay Gruden continues to tweak his staff, as Ryan and Horton join fellow new hires Brian Angelichio (tight ends), Kirk Olivadotti (outside linebackers) and Nate Kaczor (special teams coordinator). The team promoted Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator on Tuesday, and former coordinator Matt Cavanaugh was moved to senior offensive assistant.

Gruden is still looking for a quarterbacks coach to replace O’Connell, but plans to take his time with that search. A person with knowledge of the Redskins’ coaching searches said Gruden interviewed former Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese — who was the quarterbacks coach in Cincinnati when Gruden was that the Bengals offensive coordinator from 2011-13 — and will interview more candidates this week.

More Redskins:

The Redskins knew Sean McVay was good. What they didn’t know was just how good.

DeAngelo Hall says he interviewed to be Redskins’ DB coach, was offered same job at Maryland

From Kyler Murray to Daniel Jones to Drew Lock, NFL mock drafts have Redskins taking a QB