It was, as Sean Payton screamed at an NFL official in the heat of the moment during the NFC championship game, a “Super Bowl call.”

The New Orleans Saints may have contributed to the loss that sent the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LIII, but the only thing that anyone not named Roger Goodell has been able to talk about since that Jan. 20 game was the pass interference non-call. On Wednesday, Payton addressed it during his season-ending news conference, one delayed by lingering disbelief, and he may have been expertly trolling Goodell as he spoke.

“What is it now, a week and a half? It feels like it’s been longer than that,” he told reporters in New Orleans. “I would say honestly after the game, for two to three days, like normal people I sat and probably didn’t come out of my room. I ate Jeni’s ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days.”

His comments came shortly before Goodell was to address media on the state of the league at the Super Bowl and Payton’s comments may be more significant for what he wore than what he said. Tucked beneath a striped shirt was what some thought may have been one of the Goodell clown shirts popularized by Barstool Sports after the Patriots’ Deflategate problems.

Among the things he watched was Netflix’s program about a mass murderer. “You watch the ‘Ted Bundy Tapes’ and then all of a sudden you watch this series called ‘You,’ and it’s like when Ted Bundy met ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ” he said (via Nola.com’s Luke Johnson). “It’s brutal.”

It didn’t help much that Al Riveron, the NFL’s head of officiating, called him and the NFL admitted that Nickell Robey-Coleman should have been called for pass interference on the play against Tommylee Lewis. Goodell called, too, although Payton preferred to keep what they said in confidence as he grappled with staying home rather than preparing to go to Atlanta for the Super Bowl. The worst?

“Maybe the first 24 hours,” he said. “After that it was just, ‘Ugh.’ Just disappointment.”

And if he was wearing a Goodell clown shirt? Well, he might have had more than one reason.

If I said I didn’t do something and the guy didn’t believe me, and told the world that, and banned me for a season, and took my pay, and tried to ruin my team, and I had zero recourse, I’d be wearing the bozo shirt all the time. That would be the nicest thing I would do. https://t.co/P8lg4SGwJq — Stephanie Stradley (@StephStradley) January 30, 2019

