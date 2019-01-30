

New England Patriots fullback James Develin (46) played more snaps in his team's two playoff games than all but 19 fullbacks did the entire regular season. (Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots have been two of the NFL’s best teams all season long, putting up impressive individual and team statistics across the board. In Sunday’s Super Bowl 53 matchup, which stats will matter the most? We used the Pro Football Focus database to identify the 10 most important factors ahead of the big game.

When the Patriots have the ball

0: Negative plays by the Patriots offense against the Chiefs.



Outside of a Tom Brady kneel down (which we’ve omitted from the above total), the Patriots didn’t have a negative run or allow a sack all game against Kansas City in last week’s AFC championship game victory. It’s one of the big reasons they ran a ridiculous 91 offensive plays. Continually producing positive gains is going to be difficult against the Rams’ penetrating defensive front, but the same could have been said about the Chiefs’ defensive line as well.

12: Pressures allowed by the Patriots offensive line this postseason.

The popular blueprint of “pressure Brady with four defensive linemen” hasn’t been successfully implemented this postseason, as neither the Chiefs nor the Chargers — two teams with productive pass rushers — were able to be particularly disruptive of Brady in the pocket. While the offensive line has received a ton of praise, not enough credit has been attributed to Brady, whose ultra-quick 2.18 average time to throw this postseason is the fastest among all quarterbacks.

25.9 percent: Win rate for Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as pass-rusher this season — the highest in the NFL.

What’s remarkable about this is that the average win rate is much higher for edge rushers than it is for interior players like Donald. The likely repeat Defensive Player of the Year will be matched up primarily with Patriots guards Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney, who both ranked in the top 12 in pass-blocking efficiency at the position during the regular season.

68: Snaps by Patriots fullback James Develin this postseason.

Only 19 fullbacks played that many during the entire regular season. The Patriots’ heavy-personnel running game has been a problem for their opponents this postseason. With a fullback in the game during the playoffs, the Patriots have eight touchdowns and eight more first downs, on 49 attempts. No NFL team has more effective jumbo sets than the Patriots.

135.3: Passer rating allowed by the Rams defense against play-action passes — the highest in the NFL.

Much will be made this week about the fact that the Rams use play-action more than any other team in the NFL, but it’s the other offense’s play-action game that will be intriguing to watch in the Super Bowl. Brady actually used the fifth-most play-action of any quarterback in the NFL this season (28.4 percent of dropbacks) and had a passer rating of 107.4 on those plays. In last year’s Super Bowl, Brady gained 248 of his yards off play-action and had a passer rating of 132.6.

When the Rams have the ball



Los Angeles Rams Jared Goff has done a better job of avoiding risky throws in the playoffs than he did during the regular season. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

20: Turnover-worthy throws from Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the regular season — third-most in the NFL.

In two games so far this postseason, however, he’s served up only one. The Patriots forced 22 such plays during the regular season and already have four in the postseason. In a game that features two ball-control offenses, the Rams can’t afford to be coughing up possessions.

1,522: Deep receiving yards by Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks over the past three seasons — second-most in the NFL.

The Patriots played the most man-to-man coverage in the NFL during the regular season. While quarterbacks had a lower completion percentage against man than against zone this year, man coverage allowed more explosive plays per snap than zone. We saw Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins flip the field a week ago against man coverage, and Cooks has a similar ability to get behind the defense on any given play.

20 percent: Catch rate allowed by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore this postseason.

Gilmore has allowed only one catch in each game so far this postseason. He shadowed opposing receivers in 13 games during the regular season, the most of any corner in the league. Judging by the type of receiver Gilmore usually follows, it’s likely that Robert Woods will draw the Patriots' No. 1 corner this week.

10: Quarterback pressures by Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers this postseason.

New England’s best pass rusher had five pressures in both the divisional round win over the Chargers and the AFC championship game. In fact, Flowers has notched at least five pressures in his last six postseason games, dating back to his three-sack Super Bowl against the Falcons two years ago. The man takes it to another level on the biggest stage, and Sunday’s game will be his last chance to prove himself before free agency.

1,160: Yards gained by Rams on wide zone runs this season — 379 more than the next-closest team.

The wide zone run is the lifeblood of the Rams’ offense, and so much of what they do offensively flows through it. The goal is to stretch the defense sideline-to-sideline to create space for the running back, and, in turn, the receivers off play-action. They dress it up a ton of different ways with motion and other elements, but it’s a core concept that has netted them a healthy 5.3 yards per carry over the course of the season.

