There are long-standing traditions among Super Bowl parties across the country, and most include box pools, better known as Super Bowl squares.

For the unfamiliar, Super Bowl squares requires entrants to place their name in one or more of the 100 available squares (if you’re playing for money, a square would cost a predetermined amount). After all boxes are selected, numbers 0 to 9 are randomly assigned along the vertical and horizontal squares. To determine which box is a winner, take the last digit of each team’s score and find the corresponding square on the grid. For example, using the grid below, if the New England Patriots have 27 points and the Los Angeles Rams have 20 points at the end of a quarter, the square that intersects 7 on the Patriots side and 0 on the Rams side wins. ​Some pools allow for a winner at the end of each quarter, while others only award prizes for the final score of the game.



Of course, some squares are more valuable than others.

As of 2015, the year the league adopted a rule change that moved the line of scrimmage for extra point kick attempts after touchdowns from the defensive team’s 2-yard line to the 15-yard line, the best squares to have are 7,0 and 0,0, score combinations that were each found at the end of 8 percent of all quarters played over the past four seasons, including the playoffs. The worst boxes to have include 9,1 and 9,8 — those boxes have each occurred once in a quarter since 2015.



The 0,0 box is also the second-most coveted square for the end of the first quarter, occurring 17 percent of the time after the game’s first 15 minutes. Only the 7,0 box, which occurs 18 percent of the time, has shown to be more valuable at the end of the opening frame.



The 7,0 and 4,0 boxes are the ones you want if there is a prize increase for halftime, but it could also pay to own the 0,3 0,7 and 0,0 boxes as well.



The 0,0 box could provide a windfall in the third quarter, too. That square comes through over 5 percent of the time, a few ticks higher than the 7,3 and 3,0 squares and slightly higher than the 7,0 box.



However, that box containing 3,0 gives you the highest probability of snaring the grand prize at the end of the game for the final score, with two other boxes, 4,0 and 4,7, also providing a chance at a big win.



