

"He has such a special soul," Brandin Cooks, above, said of Rams day porter Alfonso Garcia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When Brandin Cooks does things, they tend to get noticed. The explosive Rams wide receiver led his team this season with an average of 15.1 yards on 80 receptions, and he’s gone over 1,000 yards total in four consecutive seasons.

Not every member of the Los Angeles organization attains such recognition, though, especially those who toil behind the scenes, rather than on the field, in the coaches' box or in the front office. Normally, Alfonso Garcia might be that kind of team employee, but Cooks made sure this week that the Rams' day porter knew just how much he was appreciated.

Cooks made arrangements through his team to get Garcia not just a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl, which will pit the Rams against the Patriots in Atlanta, but also airfare and hotel accommodations. In return, an emotional Garcia described the chance to go to the game with his son as a “dream come true.”

“You mean so much to us,” Cooks, 25, told Garcia last week at the Rams' training facility, in a video of the moment shared by the team. “You’re special in what you do around here, and everything you do around here does not go unnoticed.”

It takes a team to achieve the dream. @brandincooks had a little surprise for Alfonso, who keeps our facility in tip-top shape. 💙 #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/rzx92ROUi8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2019

“This is what this team all about,” Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers said on Twitter last week, in response to the video.

“Oh, man, Alfonso — the guy is special, man. He keeps our locker room in tiptop shape. He has such a special soul,” Cooks told Mike Jones of USA Today, in comments published Tuesday. “Someone that I found myself drawn to once I got there, and I see him around the facility all the time.

"I just felt like it would be special for him to see that he is a part of this success as well, and I wanted him to be able to be at the Super Bowl with his son to enjoy that.”

If the Rams are to have much success at the Super Bowl, where they are betting underdogs to the Patriots, they may well need Cooks to break off a big play or two. The undersized but speedy receiver is the primary deep threat for Los Angeles, and his ability to beat New England defensive backs downfield could be crucial in foiling the schemes of Patriots mastermind Bill Belichick.

Cooks is in an unusually advantageous position to have a sense of what Belichick might do, because he played for New England last season, helping that team reach the Super Bowl only to lose to the Eagles. He was traded to the Rams in the offseason for a first-round pick, with fourth- and sixth-rounders also getting swapped in the deal, marking the second straight year that had happened, after the Patriots acquired him from the Saints in 2017 for a first-round pick.

"You think you can be somewhere for a while, but at the end of the day, you don’t hold onto that,” Cooks said during Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night event (via the Boston Herald). “It’s unfortunate, but at the same time, I’m beyond blessed. [Belichick] sent me somewhere that’s so special. All I can do is be thankful for that fact.”

In many cases, particularly ones involving players with Cooks’s level of productivity, that kind of rapid movement from one team to another could signal a divisive personality. There were, in fact, reports that his unhappiness in New Orleans, which drafted Cooks in the first round in 2014, led to him being dealt.

However, Cooks has appeared to fit in well with the Rams, and not just on the field, where quarterback Jared Goff recently hailed his “chemistry” with the receiver. Of Cooks’s gesture for Garcia, fellow Los Angeles wideout Robert Woods said to Jones “That’s the type of teammate he is, and a leader.”

“I am so honored,” Garcia told Cooks in the video. “It’s a blessing to be around you guys, for one, and to have this, and be with you guys at something so special? From the bottom of my heart, I thank you.”

