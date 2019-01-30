High school wrestling rivalries are heating up in Maryland as region championships loom nearer. Leonardtown has bumped Southern Maryland Athletic Conference rival Huntingtown out of The Washington Post’s top 10 rankings this week after downing the Hurricanes, 44-24, to capture the regular season conference title. The Raiders went 13-0 in conference dual meets.

Elsewhere, St. John’s will go for its third consecutive team title at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship this weekend at Good Counsel. The Cadets finished fifth at the Ocean Lakes Invitational this past weekend in Virginia Beach, while Spalding finished second in the team standings.

In Virginia, Battlefield’s Beau Curtis celebrated a milestone after reaching the 100-win plateau in a match against Osbourn.

Here are this week’s Top 10 rankings, with teams' dual meet records through Tuesday.

1. Damascus (18-0) Last ranked: 1

Nick Biava, Brodie Douglas, Andrew Creedon, and Timothy Furgeson all won matches by pin in the Swarmin' Hornets' 57-13 victory over Urbana.

2. Robinson (8-1) LR: 2

The Rams tested their mettle in a district quad meet against W.T. Woodson, South County and Lake Braddock.

3. Glenelg (19-0) LR: 4

Jared Thomas has been a key contributor for the Gladiators, maintaining an undefeated record.

4. Battlefield (7-2) LR: 3

The Bobcats narrowly edged out Osbourn to grab a 58-52 win.

5. Spalding (32-1) LR: 5

The Cavaliers crowned four individual champions at the Ocean Lakes Invitational.

6. St. John’s (20-3) LR: 6

Luke Kowalski and Thomas Stewart were individual champions for the Cadets at the Ocean Lakes Invitational.

7. Springbrook (19-1) LR: 8

The Blue Devils had nine pins in their 64-12 rout of Walter Johnson.

8. Landon (18-5) LR: 9

The Bears grabbed three decisive wins in a quad meet against Severn, Saint James and Wilson.

9. St. Mary’s Ryken (19-5) LR: 10

The Knights picked up wins against WCAC opponents Paul VI and Gonzaga.

10. Leonardtown (27-1) LR: Not ranked

The Raiders defeated Huntingtown, 44-24, to capture the SMAC regular season dual meet title.

Dropped out: Huntingtown

On the bubble: Woodbridge, Churchill, Gonzaga