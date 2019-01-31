

In a Thursday interview, Redskins President Bruce Allen did not provide a timeline for quarterback Alex Smith's recovery from a broken leg. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Redskins President Bruce Allen on Thursday denied a recent NFL Network report that the team is prepared for quarterback Alex Smith to miss all of 2019, calling it “nonsense.”

Speaking to WTEM-AM (the Team 980) from the Super Bowl, Allen said Smith “is improving,” but did not give a timeline for when Smith would return from the compound fracture of his leg suffered last season and the ensuring series of surgeries to stop infections in the leg.

“He really is a day-to-day guy,” Allen said, explaining that Smith is not looking too far ahead in his recovery.

The Post reported in December that people with knowledge of Smith’s injury and recovery say the quarterback will be able to live a normal life but that the team is concerned his career could be over and is looking for a quarterback this offseason.

Allen did not provide any more details about Smith’s condition, however he did say Coach Jay Gruden has been calling coaches from other teams looking for details about the way they practice to see if there is some way the Redskins can alter their practice schedules to limit injuries. Washington finished last season with 24 players on injured reserve, including losing two pairs of starting guards and several key playmakers on offense.

Allen also praised Gruden’s recent promotion of passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator, while retaining last year’s offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh as a senior offensive assistant, saying it was Gruden’s idea to bring “fresh thinking” to the offense.

“This move will give Jay and Matt a new way to approach it,” Allen said.

He added that Gruden remains the team’s play-caller “for now.”

