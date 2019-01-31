

Anthony Davis is still a member of the Pelicans, but the team already appears to be envisioning life without the all-star forward, who recently demanded a trade. Before a home game Wednesday, New Orleans removed Davis from a video shown for the team’s introduction, and reports claimed that if he is not traded by next week’s deadline, he might get benched for the rest of the season.

Davis, who has been out since Jan. 21 with a finger injury, was seated on the Pelicans' bench for a loss Wednesday to the visiting Nuggets, and he joined in on huddles and cheered for his teammates. However, he was almost entirely absent from the video, including in a closing image that showed 14 other members of the roster.

Here is the New Orleans Pelicans’ revised introduction video shown before tonight’s game with not one sighting of Anthony Davis to be found pic.twitter.com/zV9IbbuBo0 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 31, 2019

Davis was fined $50,000 Tuesday by the NBA, after his agent, Rich Paul, revealed to ESPN that the five-time all-star, drafted first overall in 2012, has no intention of signing a contract extension with the Pelicans and instead would prefer to be traded to “a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

Davis had already been linked to the Lakers, and the rumor mill is churning with reports of heavy interest from Los Angeles, as well as from the Knicks and other teams. However, New Orleans also has the option of keeping Davis through the end of the season and either convincing him to stay with the franchise or trading him in the offseason.

If the 23-29 Pelicans don’t deal Davis this season, though, they might still want to keep him in street clothes even when he recovers from his injury. That plan would preserve his health and thus his trade value, avoid the awkwardness of having him play for a team of which he no longer wants to be a part and, in all likelihood, help New Orleans get a better draft pick by losing more games.

Asked before Wednesday’s contest if Davis would suit up once he’s back to full strength, Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry said (via ESPN), “That’s a hard thing to answer. I don’t really know how to answer that. I assume that he will. That’s something that will obviously have to be discussed about what’s best for him, and what’s best for our team.”

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported, from a source close to the situation, that it has “not been definitively decided” that Davis has “played his last game for the Pelicans.” But the source described that, per Stein, as a “scenario under consideration” should the team decide to keep the former Kentucky star through the deadline.

Not sure when it changed, but the official Pelicans Twitter account header photo is now Jrue Holiday and no longer Anthony Davis getting fired up after a big shot in the playoffs last year. pic.twitter.com/avvRbsIrak — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 30, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that “any Lakers trade package presented to the Pelicans” for Davis would have to be a hefty one, comprising a few of the team’s talented young players, including the likes of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and/or Ivica Zubac, plus at least one first-round pick. However, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN that New Orleans General Manager Dell Demps is “not picking up his phone."

Davis’s trade demand has shaken the league, and with good reason, as his dominance could alter the NBA’s balance of power, particularly if he were able to join forces this season with the Lakers' LeBron James, or perhaps if he were to be moved to the Celtics in the summer. Davis is averaging 29.3 points, second in the NBA to James Harden, with 13.3 rebounds, and his 30.9 player efficiency rating leads all players.

Add in Davis’s 4.4 assists per game, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals, and the league hasn’t seen such a stat line since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974-75. Given that the latter player was traded from the Bucks to the Lakers after that season, history could be set to repeat itself, but Gentry had nothing but compliments for his disenchanted big man.

“A good, solid kid,” the coach said of Davis. “The guys in the locker room, obviously, like him and he likes them. Nothing has changed from a coaching standpoint. It was within his right to do, to ask for that.

"It’s out there, but the one thing we can’t do as coaches and players and as a team is we can’t let that be an excuse for us or, two, affect the way we think or what we’re trying to do.”

