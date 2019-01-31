

Pierre McGuire, left, and Kendall Coyne Schofield. (photos via Getty Images)

Kendall Coyne Schofield’s whirlwind week was supposed to end Wednesday night, when she joined the NBC Sports Network booth for a “Wednesday Night Hockey” broadcast featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

But she and NBC’s “inside the glass” analyst Pierre McGuire didn’t exactly gel on air, leading to what some viewers described as “cringeworthy” moments of mansplaining during the broadcast. McGuire pointed out to Coyne Schofield during a pregame segment where the Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay benches would be, and added, “We’re paying you to be an analyst, not to be a fan tonight!"

Thursday Coyne Schofield issued a lengthy statement on the night, writing that she “didn’t think twice about our on-air exchange when it happened,” but that after going back and watching it, “I understand why people would think it was inappropriate.”

McGuire issued a statement of his own, in which he admitted he could have chosen his words better.

“I’ve known Kendall for years and have had the privilege of covering her as a member of Team USA at the past two Winter Olympics,” McGuire said in the statement. “We were all thrilled to have her join our coverage last night, but at times my excitement got the better of me and I should have chosen my words better. I have the utmost respect for Kendall as a world-class player, analyst of the game, and role model.”

Coyne Schofield wrote that she “would have been offended” as a viewer if she saw a male broadcaster interact that way with another female athlete. She maintained though, that McGuire’s words were unintentional.

"Tampa's going to be on your left, Pittsburgh's going to be on your right ... we're paying you to be an analyst, not be a fan tonight."



During another point in the broadcast, while Coyne Schofield was remarking about the physicality of the game and joked she needed a mouth guard and face cage, McGuire responded, “I’ll be your cage tonight.”

"I'll be your cage tonight, how's that?



“I’ve known Pierre McGuire for years. I know he respects me as a hockey player, a woman, and a friend and that is why I didn’t think twice about our on-air exchange when it happened,” Coyne Schofield said in her statement, which was posted on social media. “I didn’t give it a second thought until after the game when I received countless messages. I went back and looked at the video. I understand why people think it was inappropriate; if I were watching it at home and saw a man say this to a woman athlete, I would have been offended. But what I also know is how excited Pierre was for me and to be part of this moment.”

The Olympic gold and silver medalist wowed the hockey world at the NHL’s All-Star Weekend, hanging with some of the league’s best skaters in the skills competition. Her standout performance drew the admiration of players throughout the NHL and made fans think back to Team USA’s dramatic gold medal run at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

NBC recognized her work as a sideline reporter while in college at Northeastern University and invited Coyne Schofield, 26, to join the broadcast booth for a game between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone thinks of my hockey knowledge,” she said in the statement, “because I do not doubt my hockey knowledge. I didn’t need a gold medal to come to that conclusion. I needed belief in myself. That took time to build and I would never let someone else undo all of that work on the ice — and especially off.

“Last night was magical nerve wracking and incredible, I learned two things: I love being a part of it and I need to get better. All of THAT I control."

