

D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta maneuvers against Toronto FC in October at Audi Field. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — D.C. United arrived at its preseason training grounds Thursday morning with a player conspicuously absent: Luciano Acosta.

The Argentine playmaker was in France for what could become a blockbuster transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, one of the wealthiest and most prestigious clubs in pro soccer.

Other teams have expressed interest in acquiring Acosta, 24, before the European transfer window closes Thursday evening, but PSG was making the strongest push to buy him for about $10 million, according to several people close to the negotiations.

Asked why Acosta was not at the morning practice, Coach Ben Olsen said: “I believe he is in Paris, somewhere off the Seine.”

Olsen declined to elaborate on Acosta’s status with United, but others with ties to the MLS organization said Acosta left training camp Wednesday night and arrived in Paris ahead of a possible move. He was scheduled to undergo a physical Thursday.

General Manager Dave Kasper flew Wednesday to London for meetings with representatives of one or two Premier League clubs. However, Acosta would have a hard time qualifying for a British work permit.

Kasper was also expected to travel to Paris. He did not return messages seeking comment. United co-chairman Jason Levien said both Wednesday and Thursday that he could not comment.

Many from the team delegation saw Acosta off from the team’s beachside hotel Wednesday night. One person said Acosta was “shaking with excitement.”

Another, who was updated on the situation Thursday, said the talks remain “complicated” and that the deal might not get done in time.

D.C. players were well aware of what was going on.

“He is a fantastic player and, if the move goes through, it’s a massive opportunity for him,” English superstar Wayne Rooney said. “I think everyone here will be happy for him. Obviously, it would be a loss to us. It’s not nice to lose a player of his ability, but in terms of for him and for his career, it’s a great opportunity. He is certainly good enough to play there and it will be interesting to watch him.”

United has received inquiries about Acosta for months, but none were worth considering until this week, when Saudi club Al-Hilal offered $7.5 million, one source said. United rejected it. As the European deadline approached, interest intensified in the past 24 hours.

If a deal is not finalized by Thursday’s deadline, Acosta cannot move to Europe until the summer, at the earliest. All of this has transpired as United and Acosta’s agent have engaged in talks about a long-term contract extension. The current deal will expire in December.

A $10 million transfer would be the largest in United history, easily topping the $3 million collected for Andy Najar from Anderlecht in Belgium in 2013.

Such funds would allow United to pursue other players before the MLS window closes May 7 or during the summer transfer window.

Until recently, MLS players have not drawn much interest from teams in the five biggest European leagues: England’s Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A and France’s Ligue 1. However, the Acosta talks follow the high-profile sales of Vancouver’s Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), the New York Red Bulls' Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Columbus’s Zack Steffen (Manchester City) and Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron (Newcastle).

Also, Toronto sold 2015 MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco to Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

