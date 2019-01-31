

If the past couple of weeks have indicated anything, it’s that Michael Thomas has little respect for Roger Goodell — and no use for Super Bowl tickets. The Saints' Pro Bowl wide receiver has been calling out the NFL commissioner since an officiating fiasco in the NFC championship game, in which his squad lost to the Rams, and he recently posted video that seemed to show him throwing a pair of tickets valued at $900 each into a municipal trash bin.

Ps: I don’t remember the trash can, and secondly I really don’t care. 🙂 #WhoDat ⚜️🧘🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GxeAZn9mIO — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 29, 2019

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the tickets appeared to be for upper-deck seats at the game, to be contested Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In addition to the face value of $900, tickets for seats in the same row and section are selling on the secondary market for as much as $3,200.

The newspaper pointed out that every NFL team receives a certain allotment of Super Bowl tickets, so it’s plausible that Thomas was given a pair. As to whether he really threw them away, the 25-year-old made it sound like that was, indeed, the case.

In response to the video, a Twitter user said to Thomas on Monday that he was about to “have the whole city digging through trash." He replied, “Welp whoever finds them I guess better be grateful,” adding “lol” and a crying-with-laughter emoji.

Thomas had posted a vomiting-face emoji the day before, in response to a tweet from the NFL’s officiating account that showed a video replay booth being set up at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league has indicated that it might add possible instances of pass interference to the list of reviewable plays, following an outcry after Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was not flagged for it late in the NFC championship game.

If the penalty had been called, the Saints likely would have been able to run down the clock for an easy field goal to win the game. Instead, Los Angeles had time to force overtime and it prevailed in the extra session to move on to Super Bowl LIII. The loss left Thomas and other members of the Saints apoplectic at not just the no-call, but also at the tepid response by the NFL, Goodell in particular.

Shortly after that game ended, Thomas posted a tweet that said simply, “Rule 17 Section 2 Article 3,” while tagging the NFL. That was a reference to a rule regarding “Extraordinarily Unfair Acts” that gives the commissioner broad authority to take “corrective measures" in the event of a “calamity” that “has a major effect on the result of the game.”

Thomas seemed to be suggesting that Goodell either overturn the call, and presumably replay the game from that point, or perhaps even overturn the result and give New Orleans the win, and he followed it up with a tweet that said, “Hey Roger pick up the phone.” A couple of days after that, it was “Burnt Money Roger,” and after news emerged that Robey-Coleman was getting fined $26,739 for an illegal hit on the fateful play, Thomas noted dryly that he was fined more than that for using a phone in a touchdown celebration earlier in the season.

“Cmon Roger do better,” he tweeted then.

😂😂😂 he trying to pimp us bro I’m not going for it though 💆🏾‍♂️ — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Goodell was making no public comment on the no-call, which was a huge national story for days after the game, and a teammate of Thomas’s, veteran tight end Benjamin Watson, posted a message last week demanding “accountability” from the commissioner. “Your continued silence on the matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere,” Watson wrote.

Goodell finally addressed the issue Wednesday during his annual state-of-the-league session, calling the apparent pass interference “a play that should be called,” and saying, “We’re going to make sure that we do everything possible to address the issues going forward and see if there are improvements we can make with instant replay or anything else.”

“I understand the emotions,” Goodell added.

The commissioner also said that he had spoken with Saints Coach Sean Payton and “the team, the players” about the no-call, saying, “We understand the frustration that they feel right now.”

“He ain’t talk to us,” Thomas retorted on Twitter.

Just before that, while Goodell was offering his remarks Wednesday, Thomas tweeted, “Cmon Roger quit the Kap.” That phrase translates, more or less, to “stop lying,” and it served as another indication that Thomas has no interest these days in either Super Bowl or woof tickets.

