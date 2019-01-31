

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a question during a news conference in Atlanta. (David J. Phillip/AP)

The prevailing theme of the NFL season that will conclude with Sunday’s Super Bowl is that the league returned to primacy after a few years lurching from one public-relations crisis to the next while watching its television ratings plummet. Those ratings rose 5 percent in 2018, as more viewers tuned in to watch young stars like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes deliver an exciting, viewer-friendly version of the game (NFL teams averaged 5.6 yards per play and 2.68 touchdowns per game this season, both of them records). And while there were the usual bumps — the Chiefs released standout running back Kareem Hunt after video showed him shoving and kicking a woman, and the NFC championship game was marred by a game-deciding blunder by the officials — in all it was seen as the league recovering from its doldrums.

It was “the year the NFL bounced back,” according to the headline of a New York Times story published Wednesday.

Said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Wednesday’s annual state-of-the-league address: “I think this season has demonstrated that there’s never been a better time to be a part of the NFL. As a fan, as a player, as a team and as a partner."

But in the questions from reporters that followed, Goodell could not avoid two somewhat intertwined topics that have lingered in the background of the league’s resurgence, namely Colin Kaepernick’s inability to find a team willing to sign him for a second straight season and President Trump’s criticism of the league and especially players like Kaepernick who knelt during the national anthem to raise awareness of social injustice. Both have bubbled back to the surface in the run-up to the game.

“I’ve said it many times privately and publicly that our clubs are the ones who make decisions about players they want on their roster,” Goodell said when asked if he was troubled by the fact that Kaepernick has not been signed and remains out of pro football. “They make those decisions individually. They all want to win. They’re all going to do whatever they can to win.”

Kaepernick has filed a collusion complaint against the league, alleging that its owners banded together to keep him out. His attorney, Mark Geragos, told the “Today” show on Thursday that they did so in part to curry favor with Trump after he made the league and its players a regular target in preceding years.

“The collusion actually was the NFL kowtowing to the president — I think it’s clear,” Geragos said.

“There isn’t anyone who has a couple of neurons firing that wouldn’t say this isn’t collusive activity,” Geragos added, pointing to the case of safety Eric Reid, who knelt alongside Kaepernick when both played for the San Francisco 49ers and similarly went unsigned as the 2018 season began. The Carolina Panthers eventually signed Reid in late September.

“Eric Reid went under oath and actually testified that he would consider alternatives to kneeling,” Geragos said. “Within three days, 72 hours, he had three different teams that were vying for him and to sign him. You tell me how is it that when he testified under oath, and it’s supposedly a private proceeding, three teams knew enough to reach out to his agent what he had said under oath that he would consider alternatives.”

Reid filed his own labor complaint against the Cincinnati Bengals because, he said, the team acted improperly by asking him about whether he again planned to protest during the national anthem. An arbitrator ruled against Reid in October. In his first game with the Panthers, Reid knelt during the national anthem.

As for Trump, he mostly dropped the NFL as a talking point this season after issuing two tweets in early September that blasted players for kneeling during the anthem. In a Daily Caller interview published Wednesday night, Trump sidestepped a question about whether Goodell should be fired — he previously had criticized the commissioner for not forcing the players to stand during the anthem — by claiming that Goodell had called to thank him last year for helping the league settle a dispute with Canada in the United States' reworked trade agreement with that country and Mexico. (Goodell had previously issued a statement saying league officials “greatly appreciate President Trump’s leadership” in working out the deal.)

Trump will have another opportunity to comment on the league Sunday afternoon during his pregame CBS interview with “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan. Presidential criticism could derail what’s been a mostly controversy-free week. League officials will likely be holding their breath.

And Trump even offered a few words of praise for the league in the Daily Caller interview.

“Their games have really been good, other than one call,” he said.

