

You may want to take a peek at this before you step to the window. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

With sports betting now legal in several states besides Nevada, and other action going to less-than-legal bookies or coming via friendly wagers, the American Gaming Association estimated there will be some $6 billion in total bets taken on Super Bowl LIII. If you’re throwing some chips into that pot, The Post has a few tips for you.

Below you’ll find the choicest analysis on the big game from a betting perspective, with a detailed breakdown of the best team to back against the spread, a look at the juiciest prop bets and even our own party game to add a little something extra to your Super Bowl party.

Here’s the Super Bowl betting guide for 2019.

Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Eastern time | TV: CBS

Consensus Line: Patriots -2.5

Total: 56.5

ATS Pick

Super Bowl LIII ATS pick advice

Vegas is predicting a tight game, The Post’s Neil Greenberg uses his power-ranking metrics to see which squad is the better choice against the spread.

Prop bets

Many prop bets are silly. These aren’t.

Vegas lists over 440 prop bets on its boards ahead of the Super Bowl. Most of them are a waste of your time and money. Here are the ones we’re eyeing.

Super Bowl Squares

Super Bowl square pools: The best and worst numbers to own

Your squares may be randomly assigned, but if you want to know if you just wasted your money or you’ve got a good shot at striking it rich, read this.

Washington Post Prop Bets Party Game

Super Bowl LIII prop bets: Print this sheet and play along

If you want to spice up your Super Bowl party, print out our own prop bet game and play along. We’re confident the only chips you’ll wager have salsa on them, right?

