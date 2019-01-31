

Oddsmakers have made New England the favorite, but are the Pats the right pick? (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

The matchup for Super Bowl LIII has been in place since Jan. 20, but the line in the NFL title tilt between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams has been in flux ever since. The Rams were actually favored at some sports books when the lines were first announced before early money pushed the Patriots to 1.5-point favorites. Oddsmakers have since made New England a 2.5-point favorite, according to the Vegas consensus, with some sportsbooks going with Patriots minus-3, as of the morning of Jan. 30.

There were some shops that moved the line to three earlier in the week, but quickly re-evaluated.

“It lasted about 20 minutes,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews told Patrick Everson, senior writer for Covers.com. “We got a lot of play on the Rams plus-3, mostly wiseguys on the mobile app. We just wanted to test the waters.”

The term “wiseguys” refers to sharp bettors seeking value based on the risk and reward of the wager. In other words, the smart money is not expecting New England to cover on Sunday night, and it is hard to argue with them: three is the most important number in NFL sports betting against the spread. Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams, 686 out of 4,529 games, including playoffs, have finished with a margin of victory of exactly three points; and three-point favorites are 362-389-70 against the spread (44 percent) over the past 17 years. Plus, favorites of all kinds are 4-11 against the spread in the Super Bowl since 2002; Super Bowl XLIX closed as a pick 'em.



Frequency of NFL games ending with a specific margin of victory, 2002 to 2018

In addition, the Rams are the better team — at least on paper. Los Angeles was the second-best team during the regular season according to Football Outsiders' Defense-adjusted Value Over Average metric, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent; New England finished at No. 7. The game charters at Pro Football Focus ranked the Rams at No. 1, three spots higher than the Patriots, but there was as much of a difference between the total rating score for the Rams and Patriots as there was between the Patriots and the Houston Texans, PFF’s ninth-best team of 2018.

“We know the Rams are the more talented team, but no one likes betting against [Bill] Belichick and [Tom] Brady. Especially after the game on Sunday,” Derek Wilkinson, a supervisor at the Westgate, told Adam Staple of the Action Network. “Sure enough, the public is all over New England. The line was up less than a day and we already have a large five-figure liability on them as 90 percent of the tickets sold are on New England.”

New England Patriots (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Pick: Rams +2.5

