Sure, you could pass around a giant sheet of poster board at your Super Bowl party and ask people to scribble their initials inside their squares, but that involves more effort than should be expended at such an event. Instead, here’s a handy Super Bowl prop-bet contest that requires, at most, a printer and a bunch of pens. Yes, it’s kind of quaint. But so is poster board.

[Download your copy of the Super Bowl LIII prop bets here]

There are 20 questions here, with two answers each, ranging from the inane (heads or tails on the coin flip) to the creative (what will be the jersey number of the first player to score a touchdown) to the mildly insulting (will Tom Brady rush for more than 0.5 yards) to the brain-addling (will the score ever be tied after it’s 0-0). The questions are mostly borrowed from various sports gambling operations, and most are given roughly 50-50 odds by the people who care about such things.

So pass the quiz out to all your friends and follow along as the game goes on; about half of the questions will be decided by the time Maroon 5 finishes its halftime show, but there should be enough doubt to keep you paying attention until the end. Use total points as a tiebreaker, and don’t let this stop you from placing bets on whether Josh Reynolds will finish with at least 34½ receiving yards. (He’s a wide receiver.) (On the Rams.)

The Washington Post’s Matt Bonesteel has also offered some guidance on which Super Bowl prop bets seem juiciest. And if you absolutely must do a Super Bowl squares pool, The Post’s analytics guru, Neil Greenberg, has you covered with a tip sheet on the best and worst numbers to have.

[Super Bowl party recipes and tips: Wings, chili and clever ways to keep the beer cold]

(Strictly for informational purposes, The Post’s Super Bowl crew played the inaugural version of this game last February. It was considered a great success. The guy who won no longer works in the Sports department, though.)



(The Washington Post)

Read more from The Post:

Bill Belichick makes Tom Brady study punt coverages. It helps explain the Patriots’ reign.

Super Bowl stats to know: Patriots’ fullback habit, Rams’ deep-ball success, and more

Super Bowl logos used to be colorful, distinctive and fun. What happened?

The secret to Tom Brady’s longevity

How Deion Sanders and Prime Time helped transform Atlanta

At Super Bowl, NFL’s officiating mess is still talk of the town

Roger Goodell admits blown call in Rams-Saints but never considered overturning result

Trump agrees to Super Bowl pregame interview with CBS’s Margaret Brennan