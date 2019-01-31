

The Wizards won their ninth game in 16 outings without their star point guard, John Wall (second from left), who is confined to a boot after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left heel. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Several months ago, it was a matchup that seemed fascinating. Good enough to compel an ESPN broadcasting crew to journey to Washington during the worst of winter.

The Washington Wizards and their two backcourt stars, John Wall and Bradley Beal, were hosting the Indiana Pacers, a deep roster fueled by all-star Victor Oladipo. But on Wednesday night, when the teams topped a broadcast doubleheader on the sports network, the Pacers didn’t exactly belong on the marquee.

While the Wizards, who defeated the Pacers, 107-89, for their ninth victory in 16 games since Wall underwent season-ending surgery on his left heel, have survived without half of their all-star backcourt, the Pacers have looked lost since losing Oladipo to a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.

“As you can see we’re still trying to figure it out,” Pacers forward Thaddeus Young said following the team’s third straight loss.

It’s been an easier road for the Wizards (22-29) in the wake of Wall’s surgery. For one, the team still has Beal. The shooting guard appears to be headed to Charlotte for a second consecutive all-star appearance after scoring 25 points Wednesday to reach 20 or more points for the 29th time this season. Also, the Wizards already have history with Wall not being on the court. The 41 games Wall missed last season turned out to be just a warm-up for this year when he decided to have season-altering surgery in December.

“I think it’s different because I think in their situation John was in and out of the lineup and they were kind of getting adjusted to playing without him,” Pacers Coach Nate McMillan said before compared the Wizards’ situation with his team’s plight.

“Then all of a sudden, Victor is just out. And he’s gone,” McMillian said. “So it is a little different in the sense of how you have to prepare.”

Although Oladipo had previously sat out 11 consecutive games with a knee injury beginning in the middle of November, the final blow was swift and shocking. On Jan. 23, Oladipo, an all-star last season who was averaging 18.8 points this year, was making a routine play when his knee gave out. Then, so went the Pacers.

“Of course, you don’t want to see no one get injured like that, especially Victor,” center Domantas Sabonis said. “He’s one of the best human beings I’ve ever known.”

Before Indiana’s last home game, a video of Oladipo, resting in his hospital bed, played on the scoreboard. He reassured fans that the operation to repair a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee was a success. He never broke eye contact with the camera and sounded more like a motivational speaker than a patient who will spend the rest of the NBA season in recovery when declaring he’d be back better than ever. Oladipo’s calming words, however, have done little to help the Pacers on the court.

“We kind of lost our way,” McMillan said after his team scored 89 points on Thursday. “Victor is not coming back. We’ve got to move past that and not look at what we don’t have and focus on what we do have, but we got to get more energy in the game.”

Though Indiana (32-18) lost again, Wednesday night marked a positive step — it actually held a lead. When center Myles Turner opened the game with a midrange jumper, his field goal snapped an 80-minute stretch in which the Pacers had played from behind in losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

After Turner’s jumper, Indiana encountered the kinds of problems that teams with injured stars will always face. The Pacers, jammed with a collection of good players, simply have no one to fill Oladipo’s shoes.

With less than eight minutes to play in the half, the Pacers needed a timeout down 13. Their starting five appeared in unity and ready to do something about this deficit. So, Young gathered the quintet for a quick huddle before returning to the court. Darren Collison then shared his thoughts and punctuated his words by clapping. Sabonis patted Cory Joseph on the chest and shared a quick message with the inbounds passer Doug McDermott.

But this display — of a team coming together before a critical possession — ended poorly as Collison sent a bounce pass too low for Sabonis to handle. After the turnover, the Wizards hit a three-pointer. Then, another. The deficit swelled to 19 points, all the while Indiana continued running plays and working into the shot clock for something to click. Several players got touches, but midrange misses by Joseph and Sabonis aren’t exactly the equivalent to putting the ball into the hands of an all-star.

Though the Pacers didn’t end the half by cowering, by the third quarter the deficit ballooned to 25 points and the hole proved too deep for even a deep roster to survive.

On the Wizards' sideline, there was Wall watching the game in a custom suit. The starters joined him there as the Wizards emptied their bench in the fourth quarter. The Pacers’ best player was not in the building. His teammates retreated to a quiet locker room with yet another loss, and again to life without Oladipo.

“Coach says we got to move on. We can’t keep feeling sorry for ourselves. No one’s going to help. He’s not coming back,” Sabonis said. “And we just got to figure it out.”

